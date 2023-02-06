A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30 minutes during the evening hours of Jan. 22. An investigation found that an individual wearing the same clothing held cashiers at gunpoint that evening at a 7-Eleven location in Fair Lawn, a BP gas station in Paramus, and the Valero and Bolla gas stations in Mahwah.

On Jan. 25, an armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park, and authorities determined that the perpetrator was the same as the actor in the four armed robberies a few days prior.

On Feb. 2, a search warrant was executed at Johnson's home and he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Johnson is charged with six counts of armed robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, five counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

