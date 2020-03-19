4th member of Monmouth County family dies from coronavirus

A Monmouth County family has now lost a fourth member to the novel coronavirus.

Vincent Fusco, 53, died at CentraState Medical Center, attorney Roseann Paradiso-Fodera told NJ.com on Thursday.

His death follows that of his mother, Grace Fusco, 73, his sister Rita Jackson-Fusco, 55, and brother Carmine Fusco, 55, of Bath, Pennsylvania. The large family had 11 siblings.

Three other members of the family are at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township and 20 other members of the family are quarantined, Paradiso-Fodera told the New York Times.

One of the siblings was friends with New Jersey's first COVID-19 fatality this month — John Brennan, 69, of Little Ferry — and the family may have been exposed during a a "routine family dinner," Paradiso-Fodera told the Times.

Monmouth County had 32 known reported cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. There are 742 known cases statewide, and nine deaths.

