49 towns in NJ with the most reported hate crimes and incidents

Hate incidents and crimes are on the rise in New Jersey and at the top of the list is a suburban community in Central Jersey.

Last year, East Brunswick recorded 40 reports of bias incidents — twice the number of the town with the next-highest tally.

The bias incidents in the township of 48,800 residents, exceeded those in the state’s largest cities of Newark (which had one), Jersey City (which had four) and Paterson (which had no reported incidents).

The next-highest counts were in Evesham and Lakewood. Scroll down for the full list.

The data for 2017 and 2018 was compiled and released this summer by the state. The report shows a steady rise in reported bias incidents since 2016 after more than a decade of a decline. The state trend mirrors national numbers.

NJ Office of the Attorney General

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called the increasing numbers a “crisis” and noted that nearly half of the known offenders are minors and that most of the incidents are being reported on college campuses and schools.

It is not known exactly how much of this rise is due to people and police departments being more conscientious about reporting incidents, but officials say that the increase can’t all be attributed to better reporting.

East Brunswick’s numbers have steadily risen in recent years, from 11 in 2016 to 21 in 2017. A spokesman for the police department did not return a request for more detailed information.

The township is one of the more diverse communities in the state. About 16,000 of its residents are foreign born, many from India, China, Egypt, Philippines, Poland, Russia and Ukraine and several Latin American nations. About 66% of residents are white, 25% are Asian, less than 5% are black and less than 8% are Hispanic, according to the most recent American Community Survey estimates.

Last year, 177 municipalities recorded at least one bias incident. Less than 50 recorded at least four incidents. They are listed below.

Bias incidents are suspected or confirmed offenses committed because of the victim’s perceived or actual race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ethnicity.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than half of hate crime victims from 2011 to 2015 did not bother calling police.

Black people in New Jersey were the most frequent targets of race-based incidents while Jewish people were the most frequent religious targets. Hispanic people were the most frequent ethnic-based target.

The state’s report noted that scholars and experts believe that social media, political rhetoric and the rise in the number of hate groups are partly to blame for the rise in such incidents.

The state report cites a study by the Centers for the Study of Hate and Extremism that found that anti-Muslim hate crimes spiked in the days after 9/11 but “dropped dramatically” after President George W. Bush delivered a speech six days after the attacks to inform “fellow Americans” that “the face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace.”

By contrast, the study found that when then-candidate Donald Trump called for a Muslim travel ban five days after the San Bernardino, California, attack by two homegrown, self-directed extremists in 2015, hate crimes spiked compared to the days immediately following the shooting. There also was a rise in what the report described as hate-related searches on Google following Trump’s proposal.

Bias incidents don’t always result in criminal charges. But law enforcement agencies want people to report all incidents, regardless of whether they think it was a crime or not.

In July, after gay pride flags were repeatedly stolen from the Fine Fellows Creamery ice cream shop in Cape May, the county prosecutor published a statement saying that people should always report bias incidents, even if they may not rise to the level of a crime, because the incidents “could lead to crimes in the future; or be evidence of hate groups in our community [...] and planning or engaged in potential bias crimes,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland wrote.

In 2017, 549 bias incidents resulted in 34 arrests. Last year, 569 incidents resulted in 59 arrests.

The most frequent offense was harassment followed by intimidation and vandalism. There were few violent crimes last year tied to bias intimidation: six aggravated assaults, a robbery, a rape, and a homicide (of a white man in Monmouth County.)

NJ towns with most reported bias incidents — 2018

■ East Brunswick — Middlesex

Population: 48,840

Bias incidents: 40

■ Evesham Twsp — Burlington

Population: 45,381

Bias incidents: 22

■ Lakewood Twsp — Ocean

Population: 102,682

Bias incidents: 20

■ Neptune Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 27,844

Bias incidents: 19

■ Woodbury City — Gloucester

Population: 9,919

Bias incidents: 16

■ Howell Twsp — Monmouth

Population:

Bias incidents: 14

■ Rockaway Twsp — Morris

Population: 25,494

Bias incidents: 14

■ Madison Boro — Morris

Population: 16,033

Bias incidents: 13

■ Keansburg Boro — Monmouth

Population: 9,806

Bias incidents: 11

■ Bridgeton City — Cumberland

Population: 24,505

Bias incidents: 10

■ Manalapan Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 40,013

Bias incidents: 10

■ Hillsdale Boro — Bergen

Population: 10,581

Bias incidents: 9

■ Englewood City — Bergen

Population: 29,112

Bias incidents: 7

■ Medford Twsp — Burlington

Population: 23,496

Bias incidents: 7

■ Moorestown Twsp — Burlington

Population: 20,540

Bias incidents: 7

■ Hoboken City — Hudson

Population: 55,131

Bias incidents: 7

■ South Brunswick Twsp — Middlesex

Population: 46,561

Bias incidents: 7

■ Marlboro Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 40,306

Bias incidents: 7

■ Clifton City — Passaic

Population: 86,607

Bias incidents: 7

■ Little Falls Twsp — Passaic

Population: 14,502

Bias incidents: 7

■ Cherry Hill Twsp — Camden

Population: 71,479

Bias incidents: 6

■ Toms River — Ocean

Population: 93,017

Bias incidents: 6

■ Fort Lee Boro — Bergen

Population: 37,907

Bias incidents: 5

■ Franklin Lakes Boro — Bergen

Population: 11,255

Bias incidents: 5

■ Ridgewood Village — Bergen

Population: 25,692

Bias incidents: 5

■ Ewing Twsp — Mercer

Population: 36,549

Bias incidents: 5

■ Princeton — Mercer

Population: 31,822

Bias incidents: 5

■ Aberdeen Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 18,355

Bias incidents: 5

■ Ocean Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 26,988

Bias incidents: 5

■ Boonton Town — Morris

Population: 8,354

Bias incidents: 5

■ Pompton Lakes — Passaic

Population: 11,206

Bias incidents: 5

■ Summit City — Union

Population: 22,323

Bias incidents: 5

■ Westfield Town — Union

Population: 30,433

Bias incidents: 5

■ Hackensack City — Bergen

Population: 45,248

Bias incidents: 4

■ Livingston Twsp — Essex

Population: 30,142

Bias incidents: 4

■ Montclair Town — Essex

Population: 39,227

Bias incidents: 4

■ West Orange Town — Essex

Population: 48,435

Bias incidents: 4

■ Monroe Twsp — Gloucester

Population: 36,920

Bias incidents: 4

■ Jersey City — Hudson

Population: 270,753

Bias incidents: 4

■ Hopewell Twsp — Mercer

Population: 18,265

Bias incidents: 4

■ Edison Twsp — Middlesex

Population: 102,450

Bias incidents: 4

■ Monroe Twsp — Middlesex

Population: 45,332

Bias incidents: 4

■ New Brunswick City — Middlesex

Population: 57,073

Bias incidents: 4

■ Old Bridge Twsp — Middlesex

Population: 67,032

Bias incidents: 4

■ Freehold Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 35,053

Bias incidents: 4

■ Middletown Twsp — Monmouth

Population: 65,603

Bias incidents: 4

■ Randolph Twsp — Morris

Population: 25,893

Bias incidents: 4

■ Wayne Twsp — Passaic

Population: 55,072

Bias incidents: 4

■ New Providence — Union

Population: 13,308

Bias incidents: 4

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.