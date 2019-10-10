43 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Oct. 11-13

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

LOL Comedy Show with Steve Trevelise in Support of Disabled NJ Veteran

Join Steve Trevelise and comics, Joey Gay (Last Comic Standing), Paul Venier (the Comic Tornado) and Joey Carroll (Boston Comedy Festival and Combat Touring Veteran) for a night of great laughs. The LOL Comedy show is a fundraiser in support of veterans during difficult times and in particular for Arthur Bilenker Col. [Ret] who suffered a catastrophic accident leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. Art and wife reside in Cranford and have strong roots in Union County. This will be a magical event you don't want to miss.

Oct 11, 2019

Veteran Center VFW Post 2230

33 South 21st Street, Kenilworth, NJ 07033

ATLANTIC COUNTY

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival

Come down to the Showboat in Atlantic City for a true state of horror! Shop vendors, meet your favorite horror and pop culture celebrities, and sit back and watch the best independent horror films at our Film Festival. Featured celebrities are Charlie Sheen (Major League, Two and a Half Men), Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Sleepy Hollow, Casper), Legendary KISS drummer Peter Criss, Carmen Electra (Baywatch), a 'Police Academy' reunion featuring Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow, and many more. Show hours are Friday, 10/11: 5pm-11pm; Saturday, 10/12: 10am-7pm; Sunday, 10/13: 10pm-5pm. Tickets are available at newjerseyhorrorcon.com or at the door the days of the show (cash only).

Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Showboat Atlantic City

801 Boardwalk Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Irish Festival

The annual Irish festival at Historic Smithville is a well attended festival and for good reason! It is lots of fun. The music alone is worth the ride with two stages there is live music throughout the entire day. Irish market, children’s activities and a food court are also part of this amazing festival sponsored by Cape Atlantic Irish Association.

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Health and Wellness Fair

Health Fair for Body, Mind and Spirit co-sponsored by the St. Francis Catholic Daughters of America and the Ridgefield Park Green Team. Free health screenings and exams. Bring a friend! For information call 201-641-6464.

Oct 12, 2019

Knights of Columbus

106 Bergen Ave., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

CAMDEN COUNTY

Fall Festival and Craft Show

This day-long celebration will also feature over 100 crafters – including florals, seasonal items, glass, pottery, clothing, and much more handcrafted items – as well as our town's many volunteer organizations lined up along Kings Highway between Haddon Avenue and the PATCO Speedline, and Tanner Street. Scarecrow making will take place in Kings Court, along with the Haddonfield Farmers Market and carriage rides. The day also features a special sweet sixteen birthday celebration for our beloved Haddy! Celebration begins at noon at Haddy Lane and will feature dino-themed merchandise and birthday cake. Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss this fall-tastic day!

Oct 12, 2019

Downtown Haddonfield

Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Oktoberfest

The ancient German tradition of merriment, roller coasters, tilt-a-whirls, beer, pretzels and bratwurst returns to the Wildwoods with Morey's Piers Oktoberfest's final weekend. Mariner's Pier will be open for Oktoberfest from 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Jumbo's restaurant will feature a special themed selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more. On tap, guests will find a wide selection of beers and tasting flights to be enjoyed at an outdoor "biergarten" located behind Jumbo's with live entertainment from The Oompah-Delics. Raise a glass and tap a toe as bands play throughout the night Friday and Saturday on the main stage from 6:30 - 9:30 pm.

Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Mariner’s Pier

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

2019 Seafood Festival

Tantalize your taste buds with delicious seafood and refreshing beverages from local restaurants. There will be more than 30 local vendors selling art, home good, clothing seasonal décor and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities, balloon art, face painting an art bar and lot more.

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Avalon Chamber Seafood Festival By the Beach

30th St. Parking Lot, Avalon, NJ 08202

Hawktoberfest

This Columbus Day Weekend, Hawk Haven Winery will host Hawktoberfest; two days of award-winning wine, live music, and local food trucks at the vineyard. This event will feature continuous live music both Saturday and Sunday by local singer-songwriters like Chris GS & the Ramble, Ryan Tennis, The Willing (members of Bluebone and the Herb Moore Trio), and Subliminal Message Band. Leave your own food at home and enjoy tasty eats from a variety of local food trucks, including Matt's Family BBQ, Mermaid Mutineer, Hit the Road Jack and Empanada Mama's. A selection of BBQ food, Mediterranean-style sandwiches and bites, shrimp tacos, empanadas and more will be available both days of the fest! Is there anything better than being outside in the cool autumn weather? Get your wine on all weekend long! The indoor Tasting Room and the Al Fresco Tasting Bar will feature Hawk Haven's Classic Wine Tasting. The Crushpad Bar will be serving wine by the bottle, glass, and can.

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Pick of the Batch

Beer is great throughout the year, but, as the days get shorter and the shadows get longer, drinking a cold beer while the falling leaves swirl around you makes it a little easier to say goodbye to summer and welcome the autumn. So, on October 12th, Cape May Brewing Company is ushering the cooler climes with the Pick of the Batch, a beer garden in honor of all things autumn. There, you’ll see some old favorites and nearly a dozen one-offs, small-batch brews, casks, innovative, and specialty brews, as well as a number of crispy, fall-like activities planned, sure to get you in the mood for cooler days and nights. * Pumpkin painting * Local artist David Macomber creating original pumpkin designs * Hay maze * Steinholding competition * Music from Animal House * Commemorative Stein * Passport to track all of your beers * Games and more! From 2-6pm, we’ll be out behind the Beer Garden for a family fun day for everyone!

Oct 12, 2019

Cape May Brewing Co.

1288 Hornet Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX COUNTY



Livingston Oktoberfest

Food trucks are coming to Livingston for Oktoberfest! Enjoy food trucks offering unique and eclectic menus for every taste, craft vendors, a huge beer and wine garden, live music and family-friendly games and activities for adults and children. Admission allows for unlimited re-entrance throughout the day! Details and tickets can be found on our website.

Oct 12, 2019

Livingston Mall

112 Eisenhower Pky., Livingston, NJ 07039

NJSO: Opening Weekend: Holst’s The Planets in HD

An unmissable season opener pairs iconic and contemporary classics with film. The women of Newark Voices return by popular demand for Holst’s The Planets, which gathers new depth accompanied by jaw-dropping NASA visuals. Sarah Kirkland Snider’s innovative Hiraeth pairs touching music with an equally moving film.

Oct 11, 2019 & Oct 13, 2019

Prudential Hall at NJPAC

1 Center St, Newark, NJ 07102

Fall Festival @ OSPAC

This is the perfect fall family festival. Festivities will include music, games, obstacle course races, relay races, donuts & cider, food, pumpkin patch a pie baking contest and more! To enter the pie baking contest visit www.ospacnj.com and fill out our entry form. Admission is FREE!

Oct 12, 2019

Oskar Schinder Performing Arts Center (OSPAC)

4 Boland Dr., West Orange, NJ 07052

MERCER COUNTY

5th Annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve

In its fifth year, the Hopewell Valley Arts Council's Amazing Pumpkin Carve is a must-not-miss, art-filled weekend of fun in the heart of the Hopewell Valley. Visitors of all ages will be wowed by a walk through exhibition of 150-pound pumpkins carved by local artists. There is sure to be some cool lighting and motion added to their creations, while another group of creative folks will be adorning scarecrows to add to the display. The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is much more than a jaw-dropping display of artistic talent etched in enormous pumpkins. Activities and special events will include food trucks, evening activities around the fire pits with s'mores kits, paint-a-pumpkin craft tent, fun photo ops, a humongous hay bale playground, and more! Special events throughout the weekend include dance performances by The Pennington Studio for Dance and an art show and sale.

Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 14, 2019

Woolsey Park

221 Washington Crossing - Pennington Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560

Hightstown Hometown Harvest Fair

Come celebrate our 17th year on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Hometown Harvest Fair located in Hightstown, New Jersey. We will have a day filled with local artists and crafters, small businesses, live entertainment, great food, and children’s rides and activities that makes Hightstown unforgettable!

Oct 12, 2019

101 N. Main St., Hightstown, NJ 08520

Central Jersey Beer And Wine Festival

Taste over 175 beers and wines for 4 hours (1 - 5 pm). Listen to Live Music, meet brewers, enjoy food vendors. *Purchase VIP ticket for an extra hour of beer and wine sampling. You will receive a 2 oz. commemorative plastic cup for sampling the beer. VIP tickets sold will receive voucher for 1 FREE glass commemorative tasting cup and 1 extra hour of tasting with early entry. Limited Tickets Available! NO REFUNDS! NO EXCEPTIONS! (You may resell tickets following Official Guidelines). This is a 21+ Event, so no one under the age of 21 will be permitted. *NO RE-ENTRY!**ALL BAGS ARE SUBJECT TO BE CHECKED** Visit the website for more details and to purchase tickets. Headline Band: Jimmy and The Parrots Opening: Brothers in Harmony.

Oct 12, 2019

Mercer County Park Festival Gounds

1665 Mercerville-Edinburg Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

Community Fall Fest

Join us for the first annual Community Fall Fest! Enjoy a day of family fun with face painting, moon bounce, photo booth, a live band, sand art, glitter tattoos, carnival games, pet adoption, pumpkin decorating and much more. Swag bags for the first 500 patrons. Free parking. Rain Date Sunday, October 13. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Ryan's Quest

Oct 12, 2019

Genesis Biotechnology Group Campus

1000 Waterview Dr., Hamilton, NJ 08691

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Brunswick Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is a fall celebration of music, food and community held in the New Brunswick City Center. Enjoy a variety of local and traditional food, craft brews to German beers and vendors that will keep your interest. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of free kid's activities, music, games, a photo booth and so much more! Party-goers are encouraged to get into the Oktoberfest spirit by wearing their best dirndl or lederhosen. The fun continues with live music throughout the day including; the School of Rock, the Pepperville Band, and more, along with traditional German music! Let's raise our steins and toast to cold brews in the Biergarten with local establishments offering craft and seasonal beers for purchase. We will be turning on the taps, ID's required.

Oct 12, 2019

New Brunswick City Center

344 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Fall Festival Plus

Fall Festival PLUS Weekends at VonThun Farms are tons of fun, PLUS entertainment! Offering pick-your-own pumpkins & apples, hayrides, large interactive corn maze, and lots of fun family activities, PLUS live country music, magic, juggling, stilt walking, and more. Come hungry and have lunch from one of our food vendors or munch our 'farm fresh' goodies. Our one price general admission enables you to stay longer, play harder, spend less, & make more memories together as a family!

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

VonThun Farms, South Brunswick

505 Ridge Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

Cars & Caffeine

On Sunday, October 13th we will be hosting an elevated Cars & Caffeine in an effort to drive Breast Cancer Awareness. Attendees are encouraged to meet at Mercedes-Benz of Edison or Audi Freehold, where they will be greeted with gourmet coffee and breakfast.

After “fueling up” with some light breakfast fare and caffeine , attendees will then participate in our leisurely cruise (from either dealership) down to Garmany in Red Bank, where the second half of the event will be taking place. If you’re not able to make the drive, you can simply meet us at the Garmany.

Oct 13, 2019

121 Broad Street, Edison, New Jersey 07701

Dunellen HarvestFest

The Dunellen Downtown Management Organization's HarvestFest on October 13 (11a-4p) in Washington Park has artists, crafters and vendors from the tristate area, activities for the kids including pony rides, free entertainment all day, a pumpkin decorating contest and apple pie decorating competition (Check online for more info. No registration fee, open to all). Celtic folk rock band Twopenny Porters will perform from 2:30-4 courtesy of the Dunellen Arts & Culture Commission.

Oct 13, 2019

Washington Park

N. Washington Ave., Dunellen, NJ 08812

Fall Fest

Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly day in the Gardens! Explore the many different areas in the gardens by taking part in the scavenger hunt, play lawn games in the Evergreen Garden with members of the honors/service fraternity Alpha Zeta or stop by the School of Rock “Instrument Petting Zoo” for a chance to pet a real live instrument. Tour the student farm to see what is growing and visit the animals from the Cook Animal Farm who will be visiting the Gardens for the day. Be sure to visit the Log Cabin area where you can meet the Youth Programs staff. While there you can paint a pumpkin ($4), check out the food and plant discovery tables and create fall crafts.

Oct 13, 2019

112 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Bayshore Oktoberfest Celebration

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Foundation will host the fourth annual Benefit for Bayshore: an Oktoberfest Community Celebration on Friday, October 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For the first time since its inception, this signature fundraising event will move from the Bayshore Medical Center campus to a new venue, Stillwell Stables in Colts Neck, NJ, to allow for construction of the hospital’s new Emergency Care Center slated to break ground in October 2019. This event gives area residents an opportunity to have a fantastic time while supporting an important cause.” The Benefit for Bayshore Oktoberfest Community Celebration is hosted and chaired by Carol Stillwell and Mary Ann Larkin, with our immediate past leaders, Dr. and Mrs. Asaad and Dima Samra, serving as honorary chairs. It will feature an Oktoberfest-inspired menu, beverages, décor and entertainment. The event is supported by capstone sponsor, Stillwell-Hansen, Inc. Registration is $250 per person, and 50/50 raffle tickets and many sponsorship opportunities are available, including advertisements in the virtual ad journal.

Oct 11, 2019

Stillwell Stables

117 Muhlenbrink Rd., Colts Neck, NJ 07722

The Beer Run 5K

Saddle up ladies and gents, we're going on different kind of run. One where your running buddies are your drinking buddies. Run (or walk) a 5K through a historic 1700's village and natural trails to cross the finish line into a craft beer festival featuring some of the best beer and eats NJ has to offer. Your ticket includes race registration, beers from 12+ breweries, a tasting glass, and festival access with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and more. Don’t feel like running? Grab a Beer Fest Only ticket and cheer your crew on at the finish line instead. Designated Driver tickets also available for those who don’t wish to indulge and get their friends home safe. We proudly purchase all of the beer from our participating breweries to support their businesses and the local craft beer community. The race will also be completely free of single-use plastic as a means to cut down on unnecessary plastic consumption and reduce our carbon footprint.

Oct 13, 2019

Historic Village at Allaire

4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ 07727

NJSO: Opening Weekend: Holst’s The Planets in HD

An unmissable season opener pairs iconic and contemporary classics with film. The women of Newark Voices return by popular demand for Holst’s The Planets, which gathers new depth accompanied by jaw-dropping NASA visuals. Sarah Kirkland Snider’s innovative Hiraeth pairs touching music with an equally moving film.

Oct 12, 2019

Count Basie Center for the Arts

99 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Lenape Day

Join this annual event celebrating the Lenape with dancing, drums, vendors, and historical talks by the Ramapough Lenape People. Enjoy games, crafts, touring a replica wigwam, and more. Great fun for the entire family!

Oct 12, 2019

Great Swamp OEC

247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928

Grand Harvest Wine Festival

The Grand Harvest Wine Festival, is a chance to celebrate a wonderful time of the year! There is no better place to enjoy a crisp autumn afternoon with NJ wine than on the grounds of Fosterfields Living Historical Farm. Once you spend a day at this event you will know why so many mark their calendars every year for this fabulous seasonal festival. There is nothing like sitting in the back field surrounded by autumn leaves, listening to fabulous bands, enjoying great wine, browsing our artisan crafters and just relaxing with family & friends. Our 14 NJ Wineries always embrace this event as a time to “salute autumn’ and unveil some of their newest offerings for the fall season. The Grand Harvest is also proud to feature culinary cuisine from some of the best gourmet food trucks around. This year is also no exception it will feature great bands and artisan crafters. So come for a chance to meet the winemakers and stay for an afternoon of great wine, savory foods and beautiful crafts.

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

Morristown Festival of Books

The Morristown Festival of Books brings together acclaimed authors with readers and book lovers. 50+ acclaimed authors-something for everyone! Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry, Children's, Young Adult, and Sci-Fi. Plus crafts, music, writer's workshops, and lots of activities! Rain or shine.

Oct 12, 2019

Vail Mansion

110 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

5th Annual LBI FLY International Kite Festival

LBI Fly was organized to bring brilliant colorful artist design kites, fun flying giant inflatable kites and the fantastic show of sport kiting to our beautiful island. The first LBY FLY International Kite Festival was held in October 2015 had 32 invited kite fliers; however, many more kite fliers (about 100!) from across the United States, Tanzania, Germany, Columbia, Poland, and Canada now attend to celebrate the joy of kite flying. Thank you to the LBI Chamber of Commerce, Air Technical Services, and the rest of our wonderful sponsors for helping us make this happen!

Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Long Beach Island

17th St., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

Ocean County Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

The Italian Festival is a 3-day event on Grant Ave. It includes food, snacks, entertainment, crafts, merchandise and children's activities. The Columbus Day Parade is held on Sunday on The Boulevard. It includes bands, floats, groups and organizations, mummers and antique cars. Both events feature guest performers, direct from Italy.

Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

The Boulevard & Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

PASSAIC COUNTY

West Milford Autumn Lights Festival

A FREE street fair that has over 300 vendors, food trucks, live music, children's activities, games and rides. With about 20,000 'ALFers' that visit throughout the day. This is an annual celebration of the Township of West Milford, a beautiful community nestled in the Bearfort Mountain range of the New Jersey Highlands. It is an event not to be missed.

Oct 12, 2019

1480 Union Valley Rd., West Milford, NJ 07480

Passaic County Paws in the Park

The Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, in conjunction with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and Passaic County Paws Inc. will be hosting the fourth annual "Paws in the Park". Paws in the Park will provide resources and entertainment for current pet owners as well as rescue groups and adoptions. Demonstrations from Sheriff's K-9 unit, the Sheriffs mounted patrol, a blessing of the animals by Father Mark, pet contests, raffles, DJ, food trucks and vendors ranging from face painters to animal psychics will be available. Rain Date: October 13.

Oct 12, 2019

Goffle Brook Park

675 Goffle Rd., Hawthorne, NJ 07506

SALEM COUNTY

South Jersey Pumpkin Show Fall Festival

Come celebrate the fall harvest of pumpkins at the 16th annual South Jersey Pumpkin Show to held at the Salem County Fairgrounds. This two-day fall festival is packed full of family fun and entertainment. Come listen to the tale of Sleepy Hallow and be thrilled by the arrival of the Headless Horsemen. Over 100 artists, craftsmen, networking and home improvement vendors participate. The Pumpkin Show features a Fall Festival of Trees, Little Miss & Miss Pumpkin Pageant, colorful scarecrows, live bands, amusement rides, food Court, hayrides, pumpkin food contest, wine sampling, Halloween Costume Contest, trick or treating and Dog Parade. Pumpkin Weigh Off returns on Sunday at 11am. The giant pumpkin tower holds close to 500 pumpkins and is showcase as the center piece of the event. Saturday men and women compete for cash and prize during the Pumpkin Toss. The first 200 kids each day receive a free pumpkin. Admission is free and parking is just $5 a carload. Pet friendly event.

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Salem County Fairground

760 Harding Hwy., Rt. 40, Woodstown, NJ 08098

SOMERSET COUNTY

NJ's BEST Oktoberfest

NJ's BEST Oktoberfest & Vendor Fair! Yodel on over to Forest Lodge and help "Roll out the Barrel' at Oktoberfest. Everyone's Invited! Live German Music and Dancing in the Main Pavilion! The band will keep you dancing and singing to all your favorite songs! Oktoberfest attracts many visitors just for the shopping opportunities at the Vendor Fair. Over 50 local vendors selling a wide range of products at the Vendor Fair at Oktoberfest! It's the ideal opportunity to start your holiday shopping with many unique gift items. Oktoberfest is great fun for the children as well. Kids will keep busy with Amusement Rides, Inflatable's and other activities. There's something for everyone at Oktoberfest! PROST! Like us on Facebook and keep looking for all the latest updates! Gates open 11 am. Food & Beverage Pavilion opens at Noon.

Oct 12, 2019

Forest Lodge

11 Reinman Rd., Warren, NJ 07059

Somerset County's 14th Annual Weekend Journey Through The Past

Don't miss Somerset County’s 14th annual Weekend Journey through the Past! Visit A selection of Somerset County’s historic sites, all open to the public, free of charge. Participating sites are grouped into three convenient tours by location: Northern, Central, and Southern Somerset County. Explore Somerset County’s quaint villages, rolling farmsteads, lively towns and unspoiled natural areas. Learn about former Somerset County residents: celebrities, politicians, artists, military heroes, and ordinary people who made a difference. Witness what life was like 50... 100... or even 200 years ago. Discover our many and varied individual Revolutionary War histories—major contributions to the County’s designation as a Crossroads of the American Revolution State Heritage Area.

Oct 12, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019

Various Historic Sites in Somerset County

20 Grove St., Somerville, NJ 08876

Taking Strides Towards Wellness

The 8th Annual “Taking Strides Towards Wellness" 5K Run/Walk & Kid Sprint will be held on Saturday, October 12th at Duke Island Park in Bridgewater. This is also a family fun day with crafts, taekwondo exhibition, snacks, vendor tables and more. This race is on a USATF-NJ Certified Course. The course is extremely flat on a paved wooded trail that parallels the Raritan river.

Oct 12, 2019

Duke Island Park

191 Old York Rd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

2019 Dignity Run

A scenic escorted motorcycle run, followed by a barbecue, games, vendors, live music from Two Broke Vets and Sonic Reign, 50/50, raffle and more.

Oct 13, 2019

350 Woodside Lane, Bridgwater, NJ 08869

SUSSEX COUNTY

Great Pumpkin Festival

Welcome to Heaven Hill Farm's Great Pumpkin Festival! September & October Weekends. Pumpkin Picking, Hay Rides, Face Painting, Concessions, Carnival Rides!Your admission includes over 30 fun-filled activities: Pig Racing*, Hay Maze, Spider Web Crawl, Maggie The Milking Cow, Monster Sling Shots, Barnyard Sports Ball-cade, Post Pounders, Hay Crawl, Corn Boxes, Bee Barn with Glass Bee Hive,Visiting Farm Animals, Boo Barn, Chicken Little Show, Chick Barn, Dancing Robot Show, Duck Racing, Vortex Tunnel, Obstacle course, Tether ball, Poly Pong, Lincoln Log Cabin builder, Giant Sand Box and the “Pirate Treasure Corn Maze Adventure” and the Fabulous Finger find maze game for your young corn maze adventurers.

Oct 11, 2019 - Nov 3, 2019

Heaven Hill Farm

451 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ 07462

Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival

The 10th annual Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival is a celebration of agritourism, ecotourism, arts & heritage. The County of Sussex, the Sussex County Beekeepers Association and the Garden State Garlic Growers are joining with the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show to showcase New Jersey's great northwest. We’ll have a farmers market with local Sussex County products like fruit, vegetables, cheese, wine and more. The Sussex County Beekeepers Association will have educational displays and materials along with an array of honey products. For those who love all things garlic, you'll have plenty to choose from with the Garden State Garlic Growers. The Festival will include local artisans, crafters and vendors plus displays highlighting northern New Jersey's great open spaces and natural history. For kids there'll be a hay ride, pumpkin painting, face painting and crafts. The Sussex County Harvest, Honey and Garlic Festival is a free, family event. We hope to see you there!

Oct 12, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

Fall Festivial and Classic Car Show

Free, family fun! All ages welcome! Vendors, crafts, food and live music. Classic Car show with a 60's costume contest. Apple Pie contest. Free to enter. Stroll the street of historic Newton, NJ.

Oct 13, 2019

Spring St., Newton

Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860

UNION COUNTY

Westfield Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Oct 12, 2019

Downtown Westfield, Westfield, NJ 07090

Cranford Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Oct 13, 2019

North & Union Ave., Cranford, NJ 07016

Service for Service

On Sunday, October 13, the Evangel Church of Scotch Plains will host "Service for Service." Over 1,200 volunteers will do a variety of community projects throughout the area. Volunteers will build with Habitat for Humanity, have coffee and a chat with veterans at the Veteran's Hospital, do handiwork for community members in need, and more. If you would like to volunteer or know someone in need of help, please call (908) 322-9300 or sign up online.

Oct 13, 2019

1251 Terrill Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

WARREN COUNTY

Waterloo Concert Field Food Truck & Music Festival

Come and celebrate a day in the sun with fabulous food trucks, fun for the kids and great live music! Special activities for the kids include a face painter and Games from Entertainment on Wheels. A terrific variety of non-food vendors will be there too. Bring your family - plenty of fun for all. Bring your dog - we'll have plenty of water bowls. Bring blankets and chairs - pop up tents permitted. Adult beverages will also be available - domestic and craft beers, Sangria, Margaritas, and Mojitos. Be sure to bring your ID. O.S.C.A.R. requests that you bring a donation of cat or dog food as well as other items of use for the shelter. Sponsor: One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.) Admission - $5, Kids under 10 free Parking $5.

Oct 13, 2019

Waterloo Concert Field

2 Kinney Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07874