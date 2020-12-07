I can't believe it'll have been 40 years since we lost John Lennon on Dec. 8 to a murderer who's still in prison and will probably be there forever. I have vowed to never say his name and you shouldn't either. People who senselessly take other people's lives should never be mentioned. George Harrison, whom we lost 19 years ago on Nov. 29, agreed.

I have always been a huge fan of John Lennon, so much so that I named one of my sons after him. I was on WPST the night he died and spent 6 hours breaking the news over and over to WPST listeners. It was the very first night we had talk radio in New Jersey as I not only played music but took calls as well. I really believe God knew what was coming and put me in the one place that I had to be to both process and deal with it.

I often wonder what John Lennon would be like if he were alive today. He would have been 80 years old on Nov. 9. Larry Kane, the iconic Philadelphia newscaster who covered the Beatles on three world tours and became a good friend of both John and Yoko, once told me that he would have been all over the technology and social media.

The late Dennis Ferrante, who worked with Lennon on "Imagine," "Mind Games" and "Walls and Bridges," told me he wanted to get his music out as fast as possible. I could definitely see him with a podcast that I would love to listen to.

But what would he say? As sad as his death was, one thing Lennon gave us before he died was everything he had to say about everything. He was publicizing his new 'Double Fantasy" album and was giving hours of interviews about everything and anything he thought right up until the day he died.

One thing from John that would be relevant today would be the box set that his estate just put out called "Gimme Some Truth," which contains 36 tracks of Lennon's deepest thoughts including this from the title track, "Gimme Some Truth:"

"I’m sick and tired of hearing things from

uptight, short-sighted, narrow-minded hypocrites

All I want is the truth, just give me some truth

I’ve had enough of reading things by

neurotic, psychotic, pig-headed politicians

All I want is the truth, just give me some truth."

Words as significant today as they were when he first wrote them.

As a great songwriter and poet, Lennon's words are timeless and can live on through generations long after his passing. Though he would say a lot more if he were here, the one message that would not only ring true but be as effective today as it was when he first said it. "Give Peace a Chance" it's a message so simple, yet no one ever seems to want to try it. .

"Imagine," if John were here. I'd bet his message would be as positive as he was when we lost him. May we never lose his spirit.

"Grow old along with me

The best is yet to be

When our time has come

We will be as one

God bless our love

God bless our love" -Grow Old With Me

Rest In Peace John Lennon for peace is what you were all about.

Here are some other John Lennon songs that would best describe what we're dealing with today according to my social media following.

