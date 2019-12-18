FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 4-year-old girl is being praised for keeping her composure on the phone with 911 dispatchers and keeping her three younger siblings calm after her mother fell unconscious at home.

Township police Lt. Phil Rizzo said Isla Glaser called 911 before 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 and clearly told dispatchers what happened to her mother.

"My mommy fell down and she can't talk," the little girl says on the call.

She also provided her name and home address.

In an edited audio file of the 911 call released by police, Isla followed directions from the dispatcher to drag a chair over so she could unlock the door.

"There are some adults who don't stay as calm as she did," Rizzo said.

The only time Isla got a little rattled was when the family dog began to bark.

"Stop puppy! Puppy don't bark!" she yelled at the dog.

While the EMTs tended to her mother, Haley, the girl fed her 2-year-old sister and 1-year-old twin brothers breakfast and assure them that "mommy was going to be OK," according to police.

Police said that Haley was hospitalized for four days.

"If not for the swift and sure actions of Isla, this could have had a very different outcome," Rizzo said.

"She's an amazing young lady."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5