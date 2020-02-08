4-year-old boy in Burlington County dies after shooting himself in head

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A 4-year-old boy died after shooting himself in the head on Friday night, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to a home on Maricopa Trail in the Browns Mills section. The boy was transported to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m., prosecutors said.

The boy's wound is believed to be self-inflicted, according to the prosecutor's office, and an investigation continues into what led to the shooting.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina told the Burlington County Times it was a "tragic incident."

Prosecutors did not disclose the identity of the boy.

