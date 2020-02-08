4-year-old boy in Burlington County dies after shooting himself in head

Getty Images

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A 4-year-old boy died after shooting himself in the head on Friday night, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to a home on Maricopa Trail in the Browns Mills section. The boy was transported to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m., prosecutors said.

The boy's wound is believed to be self-inflicted, according to the prosecutor's office, and an investigation continues into what led to the shooting.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina told the Burlington County Times it was a "tragic incident."

Prosecutors did not disclose the identity of the boy.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Burlington County, guns, Pemberton Township
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top