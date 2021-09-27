4 great new grocery stores open in North Jersey
As if there already aren’t enough options when it comes to grocery shopping, North Jersey has begun welcoming several new grocery stores to the area.
These new stores will fill all sorts of needs, as they cover health foods, specialty items, as well as your everyday needs.
If the idea of knowing how to navigate yet another store with your eyes closed, get ready for these openings.
- 1
Aisle One (Passaic)
Aisle One is a completely kosher supermarket, targeted towards the large orthodox community in the area. The market will be located in the new Brook Haven mall and is said to be the largest kosher shopping experience in the region. If you live in the area, this will definitely be the easiest place to find kosher ingredients as well as discover new products.
- 2
ShopRite (Elmwood Park)
Everyone knows and loves ShopRite. As if the store couldn’t get any bigger, Elmwood Park will welcome a mega store. With over 65,000 square feet of planned shopping space, you will never lack an item on your shopping list again once this opens. You may have a hard time finding it, however.
- 3
WholeFoods (Woodcliff Lake)
WholeFoods is always a tricky decision when it comes to shopping as it’s not too different from your everyday grocery store. I do, however, like organic markets and WholeFoods has new and exciting items more often than the average store. This location is set to open in the Spring and will occupy the majority of a 70,000 square foot building.
- 4
Amazon Fresh (Paramus + Woodland Park)
Shopping will be even easier once AmazonFresh comes to Paramus and Woodland Park. While there is not a set date of opening, an Amazon Fresh in the suburbs will be revolutionary. Running late for an appointment? Being able to grab what you need and run out the door without a checking-out process will be life-changing.