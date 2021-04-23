3D museum at American Dream puts you inside art

To understand how cool the TiLT museum is at American Dream you first have to understand how cool Tracy Lee Stum’s street art is. She's best known for illusion art; creating huge 3D street paintings or chalk drawings that have such depth they truly trick the eye. Her talent is amazing. She's a Guinness World Record holder for 'largest chalk painting by an individual.' She has joked that her biggest regret is her masterpieces rarely fit on a fridge.

Well this incredible artist has dreamed for years of opening a museum filled with such 3D art. She's finally done it. And New Jersey has it. Now opened at the American Dream mall is TiLT. It's 7,000 square feet of 3D art that is so amazing you can be part of it. Meaning have someone bring a camera, and you can pose against the artwork and it will look like you're literally inside the mouth of a dog, or scaling the statue of liberty.

Here's the dog example.

Now with a selfie-obsessed society people aren't going to want to leave this place once they walk in. I swear of all the attractions American Dream has to offer this one seems like the one I would actually make the drive to see most.

“At American Dream, we’re always looking for new ways to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, and with Tracy’s extraordinary vision, we’ve raised the bar to new heights,” Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream, told nj.com. “The TiLT Museum is one-of-a-kind, and we’re looking forward to sharing this revolutionary interactive concept with art lovers of all ages."

These expansive 3D murals will cover a huge wall and extend onto the floor and you won't even be able to tell where wall and floor end and meet. At TiLT you'll find yourself posing with a gigantic 3D Praying Mantis, be inside an Alice in Wonderland landscape, and get pictures of yourself appearing to float in zero gravity aboard a spacecraft.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, with a discount of 15% for military. Kids under 2 are free.

