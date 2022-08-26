364 days for beating puppy to death not enough time for NJ creep (Opinion)

When did the American judicial system become the game show “Let’s Make A Deal?” Are prosecutors today only concerned with good enough and clearing caseloads? Seems it.

Take for example the case of a 24-year-old guy from Linwood, Kyle Blythe. He pleaded guilty to beating his own puppy Dolce to death after getting angry that she chewed his clothing.

Bro. That’s what puppies do. They chew. It’s your job to teach them not to. It takes a long time. Oh and get this. The puppy was a pit bull. The cajones on this guy. Had the dog not succumbed to its injuries didn’t this genius realize he was taking a controversial breed and traumatizing it and probably ensuring it would develop violent tendencies? Is that what anyone would want?

Classic case of it’s not the breed it’s the owner.

Instead the poor dog died. When police were called by the veterinary hospital “numerous signs of blunt force trauma” to the dog’s head and body were reported. The head trauma was considered severe.

The puppy was only 4 months old.

The law on this in New Jersey is clear. NJSA § 4:22-17(c) says it is illegal to purposely, knowingly, or recklessly torment, torture, abuse, or otherwise engage in actions that may harm an animal (including dogs), can face third-degree crime charges. A conviction on a third-degree crime in New Jersey means you can face up to five years in prison.

So why was this creep just sentenced to only 364 days? Again, justice has become a game show. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is high-fiving itself though. They got him 5 years of probation. Also they said in a statement, “Blythe will be required to complete community service and will not be permitted to own or co-domicile with any animals as a condition of his probation.”

Forgive me if I’m not impressed. You can’t tell me with the rage level this took that Blythe isn’t a danger to people as well. It just doesn’t track. This wasn’t just slamming a door or punching a wall in frustration. This was a 4-month-old little puppy Blythe agreed to take care of then bludgeoned to death.

Plea deals suck. Almost as much as Kyle Blythe.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.