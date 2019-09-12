33 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept. 13-15

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Ridgewood Fall Craft Street Fair

The fair features 195 exhibitors from four states set up downtown with arts, craft and photography, also a large festival food court, all day music and a large "Kids Zone" with inflatables, games, pony rides and a petting zoo. The fair has been the winner of the " Best of Bergen" numerous times. Don't miss this family fun day. Come early & stay late. Held rain or shine.

Sep 15, 2019

211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Back-to-School Family Night at The Shannon Rose

Guests are invited to partake in a variety of family-friendly activities, including giant games, water pong and exciting giveaways. Classic carnival snacks will also be available for hungry guests, such as cotton candy and popcorn. Additionally, adults 21+ can scare off their superstitions with a limited time Friday the 13th rum bucket! For more information, please visit TheShannonRose.com.

Sep 13, 2019

1200 NJ-17, Ramsey, NJ 07446

Franklin Lakes Chamber Tommy Kid 1st Annual Charity Car Wash

Someone I know lost his son last year at only the age of 21. His name is Tommy and had Crohn's Disease, misdiagnosed many times. He was later prescribed a medicine that had a 2% rate of keeping people alive. Thus we want to raise money to educate and provide research money to ensure this doesn't happen to anyone ever again. We need volunteers: http://franklinlakeschamber.org/volunteer-sign-up We need you to come out get your Car Washed only $10.00 and we have Hot dogs, Pizza, Water & Soda all for only a $1.00. Please spread the word and help us make this 1st Annual Charity Car Wash a Success!

Sep 15, 2019

574 Commerce St., Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

CAPE MAY COUNTY

23rd Annual Cape May Food & Wine Celebration

Indulge your taste buds in Cape May, N.J., named one of "America's Best Food Cities" with a great selection of food, wine, beer and spirits events. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities. For more information please call or visit the website.

Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Fall Family Festival Weekend

Fall Family Festival is Sea Isle's most popular autumn festival, featuring two-days of family-friendly activities and entertainment. On Saturday from 9 am - 4 pm, seaside vendor craft market and food vendors, live music, children's activities, and amusement rides. On Sunday History-buffs and auto enthusiasts will flock to display and admire scores of vintage vehicles while enjoying live music at the Auto Antique Car show on the promenade. Also on Sunday, Historical Trolley Tours will be led by members of the Sea Isle City Historical Society, who will point-out notable landmarks and explain how Sea Isle has grown over the years. Tours depart from Excursion Park every half-hour from 10 am - 12:30 pm.

Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Excursion Park

JFK Blvd. & Promenade, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

ESSEX COUNTY



2nd Annual Verona Restaurant Week

The Township of Verona and the Verona Chamber of Commerce present Verona's 2nd Annual Restaurant Week! Enjoy 5 nights of delicious meals at Verona's amazing restaurants! Three-course Prix Fixe Dinner menus will be available for $25 at each participating location. Other specials will be going on all week as well! Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins welcome. Show us your meals, use #VeronaNJEats & #VRW2019! Visit our website for all up-to-date info!

Sep 15, 2019 - Sep 19, 2019

Verona, NJ

600 Bloomfield Ave., Verona, NJ 07044

HUDSON COUNTY

Hamilton Park Conservancy BBQ Festival 2019

The East District - Annual Hamilton Park Conservancy BBQ Festival takes place in the Hamilton Park Neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City. The festival is filled with house specialties from Top Restaurants, BBQ, Music, Games, and Children Activities!

Sep 14, 2019

Hamilton Park and McWilliams Place

232 Pavonia Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Central Jersey JAZZ Festival 2019

Central Jersey JAZZ FEST is back in Flemington - Friday, September 13th on Stangl Road from 6-10 PM! Rain or Shine! Come for the sweet sounds of Jazz and taste delicious food from local restaurants, while enjoying the historic atmosphere of Stangl Road. Performers include: Willerm Delisfort, Jeanne Gies and Winard Harper & Jeli Posse BEST Parking for Jazz Fest: enter Parking Lots via ROUTE 12, near Liberty Village and Transbridge bus signs. Walk Stangl Road from the South end by the Polo Outlet and Lone Eagle Brewing towards the stage located by Blue Fish Grill.

Sep 13, 2019

Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

16th Annual Harvest Festival & Craft Fair

The Harvest Festival will feature fun activities for the entire family including face painting, pony rides, music, games, prizes, vendor shopping and refreshments. Sparkee, the Somerset Patriots Baseball Team Mascot will be making a guest appearance. Officers from the Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office will also be present and making identification cards for children through their Child Ident-A-Kid Program. Admission is FREE. All proceeds will benefit the Good News Home for Women, a short and long-term residential treatment center for women with chemical dependencies. We offer a holistic approach for healing the total women; mind, body and spirit, through a faith-based, comprehensive program without regard to race, religion or ability to pay.

Sep 14, 2019

Good News Home for Women

33 Bartles Corner Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Crafts and Drafts at Lone Eagle Brewing

What’s better than football Sundays? Sipping a craft beer while shopping a curated craft market, of course. Back for the sixth season, we welcome 16 artisans and food trucks to Crafts and Drafts. Don’t miss Atlantic City Beer Festival winner Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington, NJ and Marketspace Vendor Events - the perfect fall pairing! Vendors are welcome to sample the brew. This event is free to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the tasting room only.

Sep 15, 2019

44 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Salsa Dance Party

The Arts Council of Princeton announces a Salsa Dance Party in conjunction with Princeton Welcoming Week. The ACP's Solley Theater will transform into a dance party with salsa music, snacks, and a celebration of community! Welcoming Week is an annual series of events when communities bring together immigrants and those born within their countries in a spirit of unity to build strong connections across their communities and affirm the benefits of welcoming everyone. 2019 marks Princeton's fourth year participating in Welcoming Week, kicking off with the dance party.

Sep 13, 2019

Paul Robeson Center for the Arts

102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08542

Old Barracks Museum's Tavern Night

The Old Barracks Museum will transform into a colonial tavern filled with music, drinks, and candlelight. Musicians will perform popular songs from the 18th century, and Dance Master Sue Dupre will provide dance instruction for those who wish to dance but do not yet know the steps. Hors d'oeuvres and an open bar of beer and wine will be provided throughout the evening. Bid on a wide range of items in the Silent Auction. Tavern Night will be from 7 - 10 pm. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the Old Barracks. No one under 21 permitted.

Sep 13, 2019

Old Barracks

101 Barrack St., Trenton, NJ 08608

NJ Storytelling Festival

FREE and open to the public. Morning Workshop: Explores storytelling techniques and strategies for a variety of applications. Story Slam: Contestants are chosen at random to recount a 5 minute-or-less personal tale. Four Live Stages of Storytellers: Storytellers from throughout New Jersey and the Tri-State area convene to regale visitors with a whole new crop of stories. Lightning Round: 2 minute tales by a round of 12 - 20 tellers.

Sep 14, 2019

Howell Living History Farm

40 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township, NJ 08530

West Windsor Food Truck Festival

The West Windsor Food Truck Festival is a dog-friendly event that will feature food trucks, a beer tent, free activities for kids, live music, and craft vendors. FREE parking and admission!

Sep 15, 2019

877 Alexander Rd., Princeton Junction, NJ 08550

Girl Scouts Badge Workshops at Morven

Work alongside Morven's Horticulturists and Curator of Education to fulfill the requirements to earn Girl Scout badges at this historic site in Princeton, NJ. All materials, badge, and snack provided. Saturday, September 14. 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Bugs Girl Scout Badge Workshop - Brownies. 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Scribe Girl Scout Badge Workshop - Juniors. 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Flowers Girl Scout Badge Workshop - Juniors.

Sep 14, 2019

55 Stockton Street., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Football Kickoff Celebration

Kick-off the start of football season with this new festival. Free admission for all in attendance. Enjoy fan-favorite food, games, music, a ticket giveaway courtesy of Bud Light, and much more! Plus, watch and wager on all the football action in the Monmouth Park Sportsbook by William Hill. Live music from All That Roxx, Noon - 4 pm.

Sep 14, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

New Jersey State History Fair

The Spirit of the Jerseys: New Jersey history fair is back! Visit Monmouth Battlefield State Park to experience all things New Jersey History! Rain date on September 15.

Sep 14, 2019

Monmouth Battlefield State

20 Rt. 33, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Taste Of Atlantic Highlands

The event, hosted by the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce, along the First Avenue Business District and in additional locations throughout town. A trolley will run all day to shuttle guests back and forth between stops. Guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious cuisine, desserts, and beverages from the eclectic restaurants, pubs, bars, breweries, coffee shops, and bakeries and to meet and greet business owners from retail boutiques and other types of businesses. Tickets are $40 for each adult and $5 for children aged 6-11. Children 5 & under, free. Rain Date: September 22.

Sep 15, 2019

First Ave. Business District, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

18th Annual Multiple Sclerosis Benefit

The CentraState Healthcare Foundation, The Cardinale Family and the entire MS Benefit Committee invite you to join us on Friday, September 13 for an elegant evening of fun, food and chance auction, raffle and a live auction. There will also be fine wines, spirits and craft beer tastings. General Reservations - $150pp (Includes 1 general admission ticket with over 70+ wines, spirits, craft beers and an abundance of food) Gordon Stillwell Tasting Room - $250pp (Includes 1 general admission ticket and access to the Gordon Stillwell Tasting Room for one flight of four of Napa Valley’s most unique wines. Flight times will be assigned closer to the event. Please be sure to arrive promptly for your assigned seating time!)

Sep 13, 2019

901 W. Main St., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Fosterfields Fall Harvest Festival

Bring the whole family to a one-of-a-kind fall festival with hands-on farm and harvest activities, farm animals, wagon rides, live music, old fashioned games, wood-burning cook stove demos, and historic house tours. Food available.

Sep 15, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

KOH Gail MacNeil Morristown Walk

1,3 and 5 mile walk to benefit Kaleidoscope of Hope Foundation. We raise money to raise awareness about ovarian cancer and to fund research.

Sep 15, 2019

Loantaka Brook Reservation

468 South St. Entrance, Morristown, NJ 07960

Miles for Melanoma New Jersey

Miles for Melanoma is a nationwide series of events that allows participants to support and raise funds for the MRF by participating in a 5k run/walk alongside fellow melanoma patients, survivors caregivers and supporters. Miles for Melanoma events take place in over 15 cities throughout the United States and in 2018 a total of 8,300 participants raised over $1.1 million dollars!

Sep 15, 2019

50 Woodlawn Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Monarchs & Mimosas

Join us to enjoy brunch and the magic of releasing 50 monarch butterflies at our inaugural Monarchs & Mimosas! Along with light brunch & virgin mimosas, guests will enjoy raffle prizes, take home gifts, and an incredible butterfly release at this all ages event. The founder of Endangered Wings, Pamela Almeida, will lead the release while discussing the challenges faced by monarchs and what you can do to attract pollinators to your yard. *The first 50 ticket holders receive guaranteed handheld release of a monarch butterfly as they begin their journey to Mexico. Early Bird - $20 (tix available Aug 4 - Aug 17) General Admission - $25 (tix available Aug 18 - Sept 7) *Rain date: In the event of rain, the brunch will commence as scheduled. The butterfly release will be postponed until Monday, Sept 16 at 6 pm. This event is made possible by our presenting sponsor: Wasielewski Financial Services, LLC.

Sep 15, 2019

Insectropolis

1761 Rte. 9, Toms River, NJ 08755

PASSAIC COUNTY

Art in the Park Festival

Art in the Park is a two-day festival that features local artists, crafts, performers, and more with a celebration that includes live music, workshops, food, performances, and other art-related activities.

Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Goffle Brook Park

794 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, NJ 07506

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset Patriots Ballpark Brewfest

Ballpark Brewfest at the home of the Somerset Patriots, TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, Sept 14th! 40 breweries, 80 beers and lots more! Hang out in the concourse, down in the stands and even sample tasty brews by home plate! With 80 beers from 40 breweries, live music, food and fun, this is guaranteed to be a good time. There are 2 sessions during the day, both provide 4 hours of beer sampling, live music and good food. VIP tickets allow for 1 hour early entry and are very limited. Pro Tip: Arrive via NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line at the Bridgewater Station, the station is literally in the stadium parking lot. It could not be more convenient!

Sep 14, 2019

TD Bank Ballpark

1 Patriots Park, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Bound Brook Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Sep 14, 2019

Main St. & Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Hall Mills Murder Mystery Lunch - You be the Jury

Who murdered Reverend Edward Hall and Mrs. Eleanor Mills in the 1920s? Join us to try to find the answer! Over the course of 3 hours, you will be introduced to the players, review the evidence, learn about the politics of the time that affected the case, and learn how the case was investigated. 12 lucky people will be randomly chosen to be on the jury and they will deliberate and render their verdict. Will it be you? Everyone will enjoy a box lunch and share their opinions of the murders and who is guilty. As an additional bonus, attendees may purchase our book, "COLD CASE: Hall Mills Murder Revisited" for $5 off the original price. Other books will also be on sale, too. Seating is limited so reserve your ticket now. Tickets are only $25 and available online. Optional: Feel free to wear your 1920's attire.

Sep 15, 2019

Historic Van Horne House

941 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Nat KIng Cole Tribute

The versatile instrumentalists of Amani will recreate the sound of Nat King Cole at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday, September 14 @ 7:30pm. One of the most famous entertainers in the 1950’s and 60’s, Nat King Cole recorded over one hundred songs that became hits on the pop charts! The history behind these recordings is a testament to Nat King Cole’s ability to break down barriers. “I may be helping to bring harmony between people through my music,” said Nat King Cole. Join Musicians Stephen Fuller, vocalist, Fred Fischer on piano and vocals, Flip Peters on guitar , Marty Eigen on Tenor Sax, flute and clarinet , Gene Perla on bass, and Vern Mobley on Drums as they bring to the Brook Stage the swinging sounds of summer!

Sep 14, 2019

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

UNION COUNTY

Fanny Wood Day Street Fair

Fanwood's signature fall street fair is right in downtown Fanwood. Each year, this event continues to grow and gain popular attention, and we can't wait to see what this year has in store for all of the residents and visitors of Fanwood. However, Fanny Wood Day is much more than just a street fair. It is a full-day experience for the entire family to enjoy! This community-filled event will feature a variety of food vendors and craft exhibitors along Martine and South Avenues that will provide something for everyone to enjoy. This year's Fanny Wood Day will host a wide array of activities including the return of kid-friendly activities in the KIDS ZONE such as a trackless train, petting zoo, pony rides, and numerous kiddie rides. Fun games & activities are planned. Visit us at the south side train station parking lot in the Kids Zone. Free activities include: Paint your own "Y" T-shirt, Make your own slime, Corn hole games, Soccer goal kicks- Obstacle course.

Sep 15, 2019

South & Martine Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023

WARREN COUNTY

Princeton Day at Ironbound Farm

Join us for a special day at the Tasting Room, featuring Princeton (and Princeton area) farmers and food artisans. We'll be serving up fresh produce from New Ark Farms and Cherry Valley Cooperative, locally raised meat from Brick Farm Market and Greenflash Farm, delicious deserts from Lillipies and the bent spoon, and more. Special treats like Sweet Sourland Farms Maple Syrup and Jammin' Crepes jams will also be available for purchase in the Tasting Room, and music will be provided by Pentley Holmes Music and Princeton locals, Darnabee Jones. Show your Princeton ID and receive a 15% discount!

Sep 15, 2019

The Tasting Room at Ironbound Farm

360 Rt. 579, Asbury, NJ 08802

Washington Festival in the Borough

The Washington Festival in the Borough is the premier event of the season in Warren County featuring 70+ artists and vendors, Three stages with continuous live music, food trucks and food vendors, kids activities and beer garden. It all takes place in Downtown Washington Borough in Warren County.

Sep 14, 2019

56 E. Washington Ave., Washintgon, NJ 07882

Hackettstown Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Sep 15, 2019

Main & High St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Fall Nature Walk

As the growing season winds down, nature saves some of her most beautiful wildflowers for last, Monarchs and many birds are departing for points south, and other butterflies and insects are still busy living their brief, colorful lives to the full. Join RVC Trustee Sharon Wander and her husband, Wade, to see all the nature that’s still happening at White Lake. Meet at 10:00 at the main parking. This is a free event. (Rain date 9/15.)

Sep 14, 2019

White Lake Natural Resource Area

97 Stillwater Rd., Hardwick, NJ 07825