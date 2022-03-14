3 words to describe New Jersey, though many only need 2
If you had to describe New Jersey in three words what would they be? This came from old reddit and it's the top three google searches for "Why is a (state name) so (blank)?
I posed this question to my New Jersey 101.5 nighttime audience as well as my Facebook page. We complied a list of some of the answers I received.
First off, If I were asked to name three words to describe New Jersey, my first word would be "delicious" because my thoughts often turn to food and where better to eat than in New Jersey? We have the best pizza, the best steakhouses, the best Italian restaurants, best bars, and best coffee among so many other things.
My second word to describe New Jersey would be "beautiful." We have the best sites from the beaches to the mountains, the most attractive people who can spot BS in a moment's notice and also have the "attitude" to deal with it. I considered using attitude as a word but I had a better one in mind.
My third word would be "opportunity." In New Jersey, you can be anything you want and have the opportunity to pursue whatever dream you have in life. You can't do that in many of the other states. In fact, if by chance you can't find what you want in New Jersey, there are 2 major cities just outside our borders that can probably get you what you want while living here.
I thought about going "expensive" like many of the other states did, but they're all expensive. Can you name a cheap state with gas prices being what they are?
Here are some other 3 words used to describe New Jersey:
Robert Michelin
Fugget Aboud It.
Miguel Cee
Really Fkin expensive
Justin Morris
Democrat-controlled circus
Richard Rutenberg
Crazy tax state
John Hamer
My Beloved Home
Louis C. Hochman
Not New York
Chris Rollins
Close to everything
Howard Vogel
High property taxes
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
So “F”ed Up !
Jeff Polascak
With Murphy in charge “WTF"
Butch Budai
Let me out!!
Martin Stephens
Toxic Dump Site!
Ted Kelly
Bah Da Bing
Bill Kress
The F’in Best !
Joe Kasper
Taxes Taxes Taxes
Joni Jaglowski
Mountains, beaches, Farmlands! … if I had a fourth word … unfortunately cities. Ecological Diversity!
Tim Hayes
Pot Hole Heaven
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
