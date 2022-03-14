3 words to describe New Jersey, though many only need 2

If you had to describe New Jersey in three words what would they be? This came from old reddit and it's the top three google searches for "Why is a (state name) so (blank)?

I posed this question to my New Jersey 101.5 nighttime audience as well as my Facebook page. We complied a list of some of the answers I received.

First off, If I were asked to name three words to describe New Jersey, my first word would be "delicious" because my thoughts often turn to food and where better to eat than in New Jersey? We have the best pizza, the best steakhouses, the best Italian restaurants, best bars, and best coffee among so many other things.

My second word to describe New Jersey would be "beautiful." We have the best sites from the beaches to the mountains, the most attractive people who can spot BS in a moment's notice and also have the "attitude" to deal with it. I considered using attitude as a word but I had a better one in mind.

My third word would be "opportunity." In New Jersey, you can be anything you want and have the opportunity to pursue whatever dream you have in life. You can't do that in many of the other states. In fact, if by chance you can't find what you want in New Jersey, there are 2 major cities just outside our borders that can probably get you what you want while living here.

I thought about going "expensive" like many of the other states did, but they're all expensive. Can you name a cheap state with gas prices being what they are?

Here are some other 3 words used to describe New Jersey:

Robert Michelin

Fugget Aboud It.

Miguel Cee

Really Fkin expensive

Source Adobe Stock By Stillfx Source Adobe Stock By Stillfx loading...

Justin Morris

Democrat-controlled circus

Source Adobe Stock By nuvolanevicata Source Adobe Stock By nuvolanevicata loading...

Richard Rutenberg

Crazy tax state

Source Adobe Stock By Kittiphan Source Adobe Stock By Kittiphan loading...

John Hamer

My Beloved Home

Source Adobe Stock By nito Source Adobe Stock By nito loading...

Louis C. Hochman

Not New York

New York Photo Source Adobe Stock By Edi Chen New York Photo Source Adobe Stock By Edi Chen loading...

Chris Rollins

Close to everything

Source Adobe Stock By Jin Source Adobe Stock By Jin loading...

Howard Vogel

High property taxes

Source Adobe Stock By Tinnakorn Source Adobe Stock By Tinnakorn loading...

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

So “F”ed Up !

Jeff Polascak

With Murphy in charge “WTF"

Source Adobe Stock By iQoncept Source Adobe Stock By iQoncept loading...

Butch Budai

Let me out!!

Source Adobe Stock By Rusty Source Adobe Stock By Rusty loading...

Martin Stephens

Toxic Dump Site!

Evan Demicoli Unsplash Evan Demicoli Unsplash loading...

Ted Kelly

Bah Da Bing

Bill Kress

The F’in Best !

Source Adobe Stock By Aneese Source Adobe Stock By Aneese loading...

Joe Kasper

Taxes Taxes Taxes

Source Adobe Stock By mehaniq41 Source Adobe Stock By mehaniq41 loading...

Joni Jaglowski

Mountains, beaches, Farmlands! … if I had a fourth word … unfortunately cities. Ecological Diversity!

Source Adobe Stock By Philip Source Adobe Stock By Philip loading...

Tim Hayes

Pot Hole Heaven

Source Adobe Stock By Gary Whitton Source Adobe Stock By Gary Whitton loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: