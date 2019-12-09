3 teens in critical: Car was speeding on the wrong side of the road, cops say

BEDMINSTER — Three teens were critically hurt when a speeding Toyota Corolla they were in drove on the wrong side of the road and struck a concrete bridge abutment, police said.

Bedminster officers responded to the scene on Rattlesnake Bridge Road, about half a mile north of Route 78, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The 2002 Corolla was driven by one 18-year-old man who also had two passengers, also 18 and all from Bayonne, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.

One of the passengers was a man and the other a woman, as confirmed by the prosecutor's office.

The identities of all three people involved were not disclosed by police.

They were pulled from the wreck by first-responders and taken to local hospitals, where all three teens were in critical condition as of Monday, Robertson said.

Township police and authorities with the prosecutor's office said the car was headed northbound on the southbound side of the roadway, in excess of the speed limit when it crashed into the concrete abutment.

It remains unclear why the vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the prosecutor.

