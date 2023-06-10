3 popular New Jersey cookie chains named among the best in the U.S.

I don't know about you, but I'm a cookie fiend. When it comes to desserts they are one of my favorites.

Chocolate chip is always a crowd-pleaser, and so is sugar.

Many people are really into oatmeal raisins, but between you and I, I think that's a gnarly flavor for a cookie.

That being said, if there was an oatmeal cookie without the raisin, I could get on board with that!

Of course, homemade cookies are the best however sometimes you want to grab a cookie for dessert and not have to worry about baking a whole batch.

Photo by Brent Ninaber on Unsplash Photo by Brent Ninaber on Unsplash loading...

That's where bakeries come in handy.

Now, there are a ton of phenomenal bakeries around New Jersey, one that always comes to mind for me is the 502 Baking Company in Brick.

They dropped some cookies and other baked goods off at the station a few months back and I'm still dreaming about the chocolate chip cookie I had.

Photo by Ben Lei on Unsplash Photo by Ben Lei on Unsplash loading...

But, did you know three popular cookie chains in Jersey were recently ranked among some of the top cookie chains in the country?

One of these chains is well known for delivering its cookies at all hours of the day and night, and the other is known for its over-the-top and creative takes on cookies.

The third is mainly known for its nostalgia, at least according to Eat This Not That.

What NJ Cookie Chains Are Among The Best In The Country?

As I mentioned, three popular cookie chains in Jersey made the list of the best in the country.

Eat This Not That reports that Insomnia Cookie, Crumbl Cookies and Mrs. Fields were among the best in the country.

Insomnia Cookie made the list because they deliver cookies right to your door at all hours of the day and night as the name implies.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Crumbl Cookies is a hugely popular cookie chain, with a new location in Brick this place makes some pretty crazy cookies that are pretty delicious.

And Mrs. Fields made the list mainly because of a nostalgia factor, according to Eat This Not That.

They're not over-the-top creations as you'd get at a Crumbl Cookie, but they are a solid choice if you need something that'll please a lot of people for dessert.

Where do you go in Jersey for the best cookie?

