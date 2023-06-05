3 NJ counties make the list for most expensive homes in the U.S.
If you think buying a home in New Jersey is expensive…well, you’re right. You can argue about the amenities you get in return, like beautiful beaches, access to big city life (or rural life, if you prefer) and many more. But the bottom line is: if you’re going to buy a house in New Jersey, you’re going to pay a premium.
When it comes to real estate, New Jersey has some of the priciest in the country; this borne out by a new report that says three New Jersey counties make the list or most expensive in the US.
As recorded by Zillow, and reported by NJ.com, the three Garden State counites are Cape May, Monmouth, and Bergen.
The list is based on “typical home value” as of April 2023. Cape May County came in 73rd nationally with a typical home value of $618,735; Monmouth County was 76th at $615,605, and Bergen County landed at #92 with the typical home value there at $598,988.
The county with the highest national typical home value was Nantucket County, MA (which includes the whole island), followed by Pitkin County, CO (home to the playground of the rich, Aspen), then Jackson County, WY (home to another playground for the wealthy, Jackson Hole), San Mateo County, CA (usually included in the geography of “Silicon Valley”) and Santa Clara County, CA (home to San Jose and Silicon Valley).
In New York, both Westchester County (#45) and Nassau County (#53) made the list. No county in Pennsylvania was included.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022
The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.