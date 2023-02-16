3 must hit places in Hoboken, NJ worth the trip

There is no need to cross the Hudson. New York is devolving rapidly as homelessness and major crime continues to rise.

Going into the city for a casual dinner or a meeting isn't what it was a few years ago. There's an uneasy feeling that I've heard from many people unsure of whether it's safe to be there. The good news is that for everything that New York City has been, we have some of the best urban environments on the Jersey side of the Hudson.

For me, one of the best walkable cityscapes is in Hoboken. From parking decks conveniently located near a variety of eateries to a spectacular waterfront offering great restaurants and an awesome view of the city that never sleeps, from a safe distance.

Here's a quick list:

Great beer, great bbq. We held the celebration of our 500th episode of Chasing News there. Awesome location on the waterfront.

Great beer, great pizza. And located across the street from a parking deck. Convenient, friendly staff, and good food.

Great bar, half price Mondays and the German food is awesome. A unique place in Jersey for sure.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.