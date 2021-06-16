3 men in Toms River indicted in ‘murder’ of Bayville man, 19

TOMS RIVER — Three young men from Toms River have been indicted on murder charges stemming from the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old Ocean County resident this past fall.

Javon Cutler, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, was a rear passenger in a car outside the Toms River Apartments when he was shot in the head on Oct. 11 after 8 p.m., according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Cutler died of his injuries days later at a local hospital on Oct. 14.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Leyron Jones and Shadrach Correa, Daivon Sullivan, both 19, were indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury.

They each face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of illegal weapons possession.

Correa was arrested on Oct. 23 for an unrelated weapon charge, nearly a week ahead of Sullivan and Jones.

All three men have remained in Ocean County Jail since they were taken into custody.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.