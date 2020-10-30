3 charged with murdering 19-year-old who was shot in head in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — Three township men were charged with first-degree murder in the death of a young man who was shot in the head outside of an apartment building on Oct. 11.

Shadrach Correa, 18, Daivon Sullivan, 18, and Leyron Jones, 23, "acted together and in support of one another" to shoot the 19-year-old Javon Cutler, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Friday.

Correa was arrested and charged on Wednesday while Sullivan and Jones were taken into custody and charged on Thursday

The Bayville resident was a passenger in a car driving away from the Toms River Apartments on Main Street about 8:15 p.m.

After the shooting, the driver took Cutler to Community Medical Center about a mile away before he was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Cutler died three days later.

Billhimer did not reveal a motive for the shooting or the role that each suspect played in the shooting.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Cutler was killed by an intermediate-distance gunshot wound to the head.

All three men were charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

“This heinous crime was not easily solved, but our team of professionals demonstrated an unwavering commitment identifying and investigating the individuals responsible for this senseless killing and bringing them to justice," Billhimer said in a written statement. "The men and women in blue literally worked around the clock for nearly three weeks, putting the pieces of the puzzle together with a singular objective in mind: removing these incredibly dangerous young men from our streets.”

Cutler was a 2019 graduate of the Central Regional High School after transferring from Toms River South as a sophomore. He was laid to rest on Saturday, according to his obituary.

