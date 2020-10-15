Young man dies days after shooting outside Toms River apartments

TOMS RIVER — A young man who was shot in the head near an apartment building on Sunday night was pronounced dead on Wednesday. Four days after the shooting, police have not announced an arrest.

Javon Cutler, 19, of the Bayville section of Berkeley, was in the rear seat of a car with two friends leaving the Toms River Apartments on Main Street when gunfire erupted about 8:15 p.m.

Cutler taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and had been in critical condition before his death Wednesday night, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Thursday morning. The Ocean County medical examiner will conduct a post-mortem exam.

Billhimer on Thursday did not say whether the fatal shooting was connected to reports of gunfire Tuesday night on Washington Street.

Authorities have not said whether they've identified anyone responsible for the fatal shooting or whether they know of a motive.

“We are allocating all of our resources to root out the individuals responsible for this brazen lawlessness. This behavior will not be tolerated. I can’t comment on the specifics of this investigation; I can tell you the detectives are working around the clock to bring the individuals responsible to justice,” Billhimer said.

Toms River police, meanwhile, is providing extra patrols of the neighborhood.

Cutler was a 2019 graduate of the Central Regional High School after transferring from Toms River South as a sophomore, schools Superintendent Tom Parlapanides told New Jersey 101.5.

"Our prayers and sympathy go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," Parlapanides said.

Main Street Apartments in Toms River (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

