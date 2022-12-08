ATLANTIC CITY — Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing resident in October, and one of the suspects is still on the loose.

Rahmir Bethea, 33, of Atlantic City; Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, of Atlantic City; and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, were all charged in October with conspiracy to murder, and then charged additionally on Dec. 7 with the murder of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 19, Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Atlantic Avenue and found Ford, unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was deemed a homicide, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

An investigation by local and county officials led to charges for the three men. Rahmir Bethea was arrested on Oct. 19, and Santiago was arrested on Dec. 6.

Rasabohyt Bethea remains a fugitive, authorities said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the incident is asked to call the ACPO Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

