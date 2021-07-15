3 men accused in Vineland, NJ shooting death of 10-year-old girl

VINELAND — Three men have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

William L. Harris, 28, of Vineland was charged with murder and aggravated manslaughter, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced on Thursday, stemming from the death of Jasayde Holder, who had recently finished fourth grade.

Karonjah N. Witt, 28, also of Vineland, and Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield, each were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Harris, Witt and Bogan each face second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon (handguns) and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection to the child's deadly shooting as well as a shooting that took place earlier the same night, about four miles away on Francine Drive, according to Webb-McRae.

Harris and Bogan additionally were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, while Witt faced one count of aggravated assault, all in the third-degree.

10-year-old Jasayde Holder (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office)

This week, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office had announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of Jasayde, who was at her home on West Earl Drive in Vineland when she was struck by gunfire.

She was taken to Inspira Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

The prosecutor did not disclose a motive or who the intended target might have been in the shooting that killed the young girl.

McRae-Webb also did not share further details about the earlier shooting, such as whether any potential victims had been involved.

Investigators had asked neighbors to share home security footage from between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

All three men were being held at Cumberland County Jail as of Thursday. The state would move for the pre-trial detention of each defendant, the prosecutor said.

