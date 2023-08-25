3 Manasquan Reservoir events that will create family memories
Missing out on the picturesque experience of the Manasquan River in Howell, a gem within the Monmouth County Park system, is a real mistake. If you’ve never been there, it’s time to go. This vibrant natural destination offers so many family-friendly activities amidst stunning scenery. It's an ideal backdrop for outdoorsy types.
Now, here’s the opportunity to explore this beauty through three exciting upcoming events.
Boat Tours of the Manasquan River
Take a beautiful 45-minute tour along the Manasquan Reservoir on August 26/27 and 30, 2023, Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can also catch a tour on September 2-4, Saturday through Monday, at 2,3,4 and 5 p.m. These guided tours are breathtaking, fun for the whole family, and at only $6 per adult and $4 for children 12 and under, a real bargain. You can only buy these tickets on the day of the tour.
Don’t forget that weather and water levels play a role in tour scheduling. Life jackets are a must, and tours depart from the Visitor Center. Call 732-751-9453 for more information.
Fishing 101: A Beginner's Guide to Fishing
Another fun and educational experience, especially for those neophyte fishermen, takes place on August 24th and 31st, 2023 (Thursdays), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is everything you need to know about fishing from soup to nuts for beginners. It includes education on rigging, baiting, casting and of course you can hope to experience the thrill of catching your first fish. Open to all ages, children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
While bait and tackle are provided, participants aged 16-69 require a fishing license. Registration is available on the day of the event at the bait shop. And the best part? This amazing activity is free of charge.
The Casual Birder at Manasquan Reservoir
Nature enthusiasts can embrace a leisurely morning bird walk on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday), at 9 a.m.
Led by a Park System Naturalist, this laid-back exploration also begins at the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell. Gathering at the Visitor Center, participants can expect an approximately 2-4 mile meandering stroll through the park, and just so you know, these can be uneven or muddy terrains.
A limited supply of binoculars is available for borrowing, making it accessible for everyone. But if you have them, you should bring your own. Whether an expert birder or a beginner, this bird walk promises beauty and enchantment. The event is also free of charge.
These events at the Manasquan River offer great opportunities to immerse yourself in nature and enjoy the tranquility it offers.
Not to mention spending real quality time with the family.
