3 landmarks in NJ that international travelers want to see most

If I were asked to guess which New Jersey landmarks international travelers wanted to see most, I would guess the Statue of Liberty if it weren’t for that pesky "actually belongs to New York" problem. (Come on, if they can claim the Giants and Jets then we can claim Lady Liberty and we’d actually have a stronger case.)

But what if we were talking “lesser-known” landmarks?

We are a great state with beaches and mountains, casino gambling, world-class concert venues and fantastic restaurants. But landmarks? Are there landmarks that would make a national list of American landmarks international tourists would want to see?

Turns out yes.

A survey of more than 3,000 international travelers was done by Barefoot Yachts Indonesia and they listed 120 lesser-known American landmarks they would like to visit. Three New Jersey landmarks made this list.

While you try to guess, let me share what’s No. 1 in the country.

The Seven Magic Mountains in Las Vegas.

Now, this might sound by the name like it’s an amusement park but far from it. The study described it as a “unique art installation which features seven towering stacks of brightly colored boulders set against the desert backdrop. It’s a fun and quirky sight that combines art and nature, making it a popular spot for photos.”

APTOPIX Nevada Comet "Seven Magic Mountains" by artist Ugo Rondinone, Thursday, July 16, 2020, near Jean, Nev., south of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) loading...

I never even heard of this, and it’s No.1 in the nation. So was it impossible to guess New Jersey’s?

Making it to No. 58 on the list is the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville.

Wildlife Drive at the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. (Sergio Bichao/Townsquare Media) Wildlife Drive at the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. (Sergio Bichao/Townsquare Media) loading...

If you love birds, maybe you already know of this 50,000 acres of scenic trails, salt marshes and wetlands. Courier Post says 360 bird species have been seen there.

Taking 65th place on the list of lesser-known landmarks international travelers want to see is Grounds for Sculpture.

Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture loading...

The museum and outdoor sculpture park in Hamilton has been around since 1992 and it’s something you should really see at least once.

Now, the last one from New Jersey to make the list is way down at No. 102 but don’t turn your trunk up at it.

It’s Lucy the Elephant in Margate.

Lucy the Elephant via Google Earth Lucy the Elephant via Google Earth loading...

How on earth do people in other countries even know about such a strange roadside attraction as this six-story-tall giant elephant? It’s been around since 1881, has undergone renovations and upgrades over its many years and people have even slept in it overnight. It was rented out on Airbnb five years ago. Inside you’ll find a bedroom to sleep done In Victorian decor.

Believe it or not, Lucy the Elephant has been around even longer than the Statue of Liberty. Which I still say ought to belong to New Jersey

