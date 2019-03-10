3 Jersey City homes torched by fire

JERSEY CITY — Fire burned at least three adjacent homes on Sunday morning.

Video of the fire showed flames and heavy smoke coming out of the sides and the roof of the two story home on South Street in Jersey City, separated by a 1-foot alley from the neighboring homes.

Jersey City Police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the 1st and 2nd floors of the residential structure where the fire started were completely engulfed by the fire, which was reported around 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to Wallace-Scalcione, who said the fire did not appear suspicious.

Red Cross New Jersey sent members of their Disaster Action Team to assist 17 members from five families affected by the fire.

South Street in in the city's northern section, near its shared border with Hoboken.

