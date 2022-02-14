3-car-crash fugitive in NJ knocked on doors looking for a ride, cops say

MANCHESTER — A man charged with running a red light and causing a three-vehicle crash before leaving the scene was arrested after residents said he was banging on doors asking them to call a taxi.

Roy Deronde Jr., of Kingston, Pennsylvania, sped in an Altima on the westbound shoulder of Route 70 in Manchester Township around 6 p.m. Saturday, running a red light and hitting a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Colonial Drive, according to Manchester police.

After hitting the Jeep, the Altima crossed over the center line and struck a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC. Doronde’s car then hit a utility pole and caught fire.

Deronde ran away from the scene of the accident, as did his passenger, Fannie Kistner, also of Kingston, police said.

Kistner was arrested Saturday night and taken to Community Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Crash scene on Route 70 in Manchester at Colonial Drive 2/12/22 Crash scene on Route 70 in Manchester at Colonial Drive 2/12/22 (Manchester police) loading...

Deronde resurfaced Sunday afternoon

Deronde stayed low until late Sunday afternoon when members of Manchester EMS said they spotted him about 5:20 p.m. near Manchester police headquarters, which is also located on Colonial Drive.

Police said he jumped a fence and ran into nearby Leisure Village West.

Residents, meanwhile, called 911 about a man knocking on their doors and asking people to call him a taxi.

State troopers and Manchester police used dogs to track several footprints in the fresh snow in the area between Huntington Drive, Route 37 West, Colonial Drive, and Buckingham Drive.

Police determined Deronde was able to get a ride to Leisure Village East about 20 minutes away in Lakewood. Officers were able to determine where he had been dropped off and arrested him.

Deronde was charged with assault by auto, eluding, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

