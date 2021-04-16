3 best all-you-can-eat spots in NJ

Calling on anyone with a large appetite! Now that many of us are back to eating out in restaurants, it’s time to make up for lost time. And what better way is there to do that than at a restaurant where you can taste anything and everything all for one price. I never thought that I would be the all you can eat type of gal but it turns out that since I’ve tried some of these places I am! I Why don’t you kick your next dinner up a notch and choose from one of many all-you-can-eat spots in New Jersey. All-you-can-eat restaurants are a fun way to expand your food palate or satisfy your craving for a particular kind of food. And the best part about these restaurants is they usually aren’t too expensive. New Jersey ends love these types of spots and here are 3 of their favorites. These all-you-can-eat spots will leave you stuffed, yet satisfied.

Mr. Sushi All You Can Eat Cherry Hill If you love sushi, head over to this hole-in-the-wall spot for the best meal of your life. People have been traveling from all over New Jersey for several years just to have this unique sushi experience. When it comes to all you can eat sushi, it is important that the fish is extremely fresh. Mr. Sushi prepares their sushi each day, ensuring each piece is bursting with flavor. From sushi to salad to other delicious sides, you can have as much as your heart desires for the amazing price of $23.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet Jersey City Hibachi is the most fun and festive way to have a meal. And you have to have quite the appetite to come to Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet. This place is a favorite for not only the price but the quality (and quantity!!) of the food. For just 12.99, you can enjoy all of the hibachi, seafood, soup, chicken, fruits and veggies you want. This buffet is known for having some of the freshest fish around when it comes to buffet style eating, and the price is honestly unbeatable.

Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio North Bergen This is New Jersey, people. We’re suckers for a good meal at a Brazlian Steakhouse. Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio is one of the best places for an authentic Brazilian meal, as it is family owned and the food is traditionally served. Brazeiro offers a wide variety of skewered meats, which can be enjoyed alongside live music and great company. In addition to the meats, there are many Brazilian side dishes that you must try if you haven’t dined Brazilian before.