28 modern Black History makers and moments

(Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

As we celebrate Black History Month, let's take a look at some modern Black history-makers and moments in history. While remembering those African-Americans who paved the way, there are still so many people who have made history in the past century.

LOOK: A history of Black representation in movies

TheFW Source: 28 modern Black History makers and moments
Filed Under: B.B. King, Barack Obama, darius rucker, Jackie Robinson, Jr., Kamala Harris, Little Richard, Ray Charles
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top