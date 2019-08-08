21 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 9-11

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Dennis Malloy at Middlesex County Fair

Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis Malloy at the Middlesex County Fair on Friday, August 9th at 5:00 PM! Meet Dennis Malloy, spin the prize wheel, and enter to win tickets to future shows or events!

Aug 9, 2019

Middlesex County Fairgrounds, East Brunswick, NJ

Craig Allen LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Studios

Join New Jersey 101.5's Craig Allen as he broadcasts live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio on the boardwalk in Asbury Park on Saturday, August 10th at 3:00 PM! Stop by and say 'hi' to Craig and the Jersey Prize Team!

Aug 10, 2019

New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio

3rd & 4th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Aug 11, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Seafood Festival

Cast your line and sip some wine at our annual Seafood Festival, our biggest festival of the year! Showcasing local seafood vendors, live music, wine tasting, sangria, and craft vendors, our Seafood Festival is a great way to unwind with family and friends. One of the best parts about this event is pairing our wines with some of the great seafood dishes that will be served. Menus coming soon! Last year's event featured dishes such as Crab cakes, Lobster Roll, Fried Shrimp, Mahi Fish Tacos, Scallop Kabobs and Clam Strips. In case you're one of the unlucky ones that can't have seafood, the food vendors will also serve several non seafood options so that you join the party, too. The hours for this event are from noon to 5PM each day. Tickets to the event are $20 for adults or $15 for designated drivers and will be available at the admission gate either day of the event. Visit our website for more info!

Aug 10, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Josef Kote - Letting Go - Serenity Found

Ocean Galleries presents Josef Kote - Letting Go: Serenity Found. Back by popular demand, Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ with an all new collection of his extraordinary artwork. The “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibit will be at Ocean Galleries Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, 2019. Josef Kote will meet guests and signed purchased artwork at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 11.

Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

9618 Third Ave

Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

HUDSON COUNTY

Powerhouse Arts and Wine Festival

Join us for a Nimbus Dance and Coolvines collaboration festival devoted to all things delicious and artistic. Celebrate in the lively Powerhouse Arts district of Jersey City while you drink wine & beer, listen to live music, indulge in BBQ bites, and discover new and emerging local artists. This is a family-friendly event and 100% of proceeds made from the festival will go to Nimbus Dance to help complete the long awaited Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively, featuring a 150 seat black box theater, spacious dance studios and gallery spaces in partnership with Jersey City mainstays Pro Arts Jersey City and Saint Peter's University. Tickets: $10 suggested donation to support Nimbus Dance for General Admission entry $39 Pre-sale VIP Tickets from 12 to 6pm includes 10 tastings, VIP exclusive bathrooms, VIP seating/lounge, and specialty food tastings. To purchase VIP tickets beforehand visit our website.

Aug 10, 2019

Powerhouse Arts and Wine Festival

350 Warren St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival

Join us for Flemington's Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival Saturday, August 10th-in the corn and tomato capital of the USA! The festival takes place on Stangl Rd, Flemington NJ from noon-8pm. For foodie and beer-lovers, this family-friendly event will feature an expansive micro-brewery beer garden, live music, great food from local restaurants, and family entertainment. Rain Date: August 11, Noon - 8 pm.

Aug 10, 2019

Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Family FunBazaar

This event will provide information and resources for families. It will be filled with fun and games for the kids as well as great learning opportunities for their parents and guardians. We will also have some great shopping opportunities for the attendees.

Aug 11, 2019

Robbinsville Fieldhouse Sports Complex

153 W. Manor Way, Robbinsville, NJ 08691

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Middlesex County Fair

For more than 80 years, the Middlesex County Fair has been a tradition that brings together thousands of residents for a week of summer fun! With around 85,000 visitors annually, we are one of Middlesex County's largest outdoor events. Explore our county's rich agricultural heritage, learn a new craft, try a new food, or go on a ride – it's all in a day's visit at the Middlesex County Fair!

Aug 5, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

MONMOUTH COUNTY

2019 Monmouth Film Festival

Don't miss the Monmouth Film Festival August 8-11 at the Two River Theater in Red Bank! This year's program includes a number of NJ premieres including Low Tide, a coming-of-age thriller set on the Jersey Shore, directed by Holmdel native Kevin McMullen, and starring Shea Whigham (Homecoming, Boardwalk Empire, Fargo). Be there on opening night 8/8 for a 'Sounds of Sinatra' special performance and cocktail event featuring renowned Sinatra performer Michael Martocci and his 18-piece swing orchestra - plus special celebrity guests! Join us Friday evening 8/9 for "A Celebrity Talk with Sinbad", a live event featuring an intimate discussion with the actor and comedian. In addition to screenings of more than 100 features and short films during the four-day festival, there will be a red carpet networking event with industry pros, film artists, agents and actors; an all-day film expo with demonstrations by Black Magic Design, Fujifilm, Cineroid, Boxcast and more.

Aug 8, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Two River Theater

21 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Ocean Township Italian American Festival

Ocean Township's Italian Festival, 85 food and other vendors, carnival rides, entertainment nightly, contests, Grand 50/50 and fireworks. Free admission and parking. Vendors call Nick.

Aug 7, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Joe Palaia Park/ Mike Cernigliaro Fairgrounds

200 Whalepond Rd., Ocean Township, NJ 07712

Keyport Fireman's Fair

Fireman's Fair with rides, food tent, food vendors, movie cars, Fireman's Night (Wednesday night) games of chance, wine, beer, raffles, fairytale characters, and fireworks.

Aug 5, 2019 - Aug 10, 2019

Keyport Fireman's Lot

W. Front St., Keyport, NJ 07735

Highlands 80's Beach Party

Highlands Recreation will be hosting a Family Fun Event with contests, food, and music from the 80's era at Snug Harbor Beach! Brush up on your Hula-Hoop and Limbo skills and win a prize! There will be plenty of activities for all ages!

Aug 10, 2019

Highlands Community Center, Snug Harbor Beach

22 Snug Harbor Ave., , Highlands, NJ 07732

A Taste of New Orleans

Follow the New Orleans motto and Let the Good Times Roll! Monmouth Park welcomes our NEWEST Festival on Saturday, August 10. Come celebrate A Taste of New Orleans! Enjoy a variety of delicious Creole favorites such as beignets and shrimp Po'boys. Listen to the sounds of New Orleans with live music from VooDudes. Get a Taste of Mardi Gras without the plane ride!

Aug 10, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

MORRIS COUNTY

Chester Music Festival

The 2019 Chester Music Festival is FREE to the public and will feature two main stages. Headliners *Frontiers– The Ultimate "Journey" Tribute Band. *Diamonds of The Moon - "Pink Floyd" Tribute Band. Other performances by: Blue Country, Dirty Blonds, Not Enough Jeffs, The Mike Esposito Experience, Tony Sky, Trevor Power Band. Sponsored by the Historic Chester Business Association (HCBA). Classic LIVE Rock, Folk, and Country entertainment. Shop, Dine, and Explore all that Historic Chester has to offer. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and shades! Free Shuttle. Visit website for more details.

Aug 10, 2019

Historic Chester Business Association

28 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Peach Harvest Festival

Enjoy scrumptious peach treats galore! Homemade peach ice cream, peach pie, and lots more! Take a Scenic hayride around our farm to the peach orchard to pick your own peaches! And then enjoy lots of Family Fun activities (Pony Rides, Moon Bounce and more!) Something for the whole family!

Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

The Seaside Heights Business Improvement District is proud to be hosting the 16th Annual "Arts & Crafts by the Sea ll". The event will be located on Seaside Heights Classic American Boardwalk, between Dupont and Carteret Avenues. We are currently still accepting applications for vendors with handmade merchandise. If you would like to be a vendor, please download the application at our website or contact the office with any questions.

Aug 10, 2019

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Dupont to Carteret Aves., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

PASSAIC COUNTY

New Jersey Jackals '90s Night

Come celebrate everyone's favorite decade with the New Jersey Jackals as they host '90s Night while taking on the 2018 Can-am League Champion Sussex County Miners. Break out the flannel shirts and rock out to your favorite '90s grunge and rock hits performed live by Flannel Jam and to enjoy acoustic covers of Top 40 songs from Bill Ruddy. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jack the Jackal Bobblehead and don't forget to stick around after the game as spectacular fireworks ignite the sky above Yogi Berra Stadium. Gates open at 4:35 pm and first pitch is at 6:05 pm. Tickets range from $12 to $17. To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit the Yogi Berra Stadium Box Office, our website or call.

Aug 10, 2019

Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Dr., Little Falls, NJ 07424

SALEM COUNTY

Salem County Fair

The Salem County Fair is an "old type" country fair. There are tractors, tractor pulls, 4-H animals, horse events, pig races, a pig scramble, kiddie tractor pulls, ladies skillet throw, evening entertainment, BBQ's, vendors. Visit our website for complete information. One time $10 parking pass (good for all 4 days.)

Aug 6, 2019 - Aug 9, 2019

735 Rt. 40, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset County 4-H Fair

The Somerset County 4-H Fair is a county tradition since 1947. Although the Fair has grown and changed a little, some things remain the same: there are no admission or parking fees and no rides. Professional & amateur entertainment can be enjoyed throughout the day. Free shuttle buses run each day of the Fair from RVCC. The Somerset County 4-H Fair recognizes the accomplishments of 1,000 Somerset County 4-H members and is a showcase for visitors to see a wide variety of 4-H projects in action. Twirling, go karts, rockets, magic, model airplanes, R.C. cars, model trains, and other 4-H clubs compete and perform. The Arts Tent, Science Tent, and Prep Tent (for the youngest 4-H'ers) are packed with exhibits, activities, demonstrations, and performances. Other 4-H tents house a variety of animals including dairy cows, beef, alpaca, horses, dogs, herpetology, sheep, goats, poultry, and small animals. Most animal tents have a petting area and information about how to join 4-H.

Aug 7, 2019 - Aug 9, 2019

North Branch Park

355 Milltown Rd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

WARREN COUNTY

Summer Nature Walk

Join RVC Trustee Sharon Wander and her husband, Wade, to explore the amazing profusion of plant and insect life to be found in high summer in the flower- filled meadows of White Lake. Meet at 10:00 at the main parking lot. This is a free event. (Rain date 8/11.)

Aug 10, 2019

White Lake Natural Resource Area

97 Stillwater Rd., Hardwick, NJ 07825