It may still be winter, but spring was alive and well at the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, presented by The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society this past week.

The Flower Show, in its 196th year, opened March 1 and closed March 9 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

The 2025 theme, “Gardens of Tomorrow,” featured never-before-seen artistic interpretations of show spaces and exhibits, including the 2025 PHS-designed Entrance Garden, “Futura Florentia,” plus new and returning exhibitors.

When you come across the Entrance Garden, “Futura Florentia,” it’s meant to capture the idea of flowers as a symbol of the future while evoking growth, beauty, and vitality in a natural, poetic style.

Throughout the gorgeous exhibit, flower lovers can immerse themselves in displays of some of the world’s premier floral and landscape designers.

2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

There was so much imagination, creativity, and bursts of vibrant colors everywhere that you truly felt like you were in a futuristic wonderland of floral delights. There were waterfalls, smoky ponds, backyard wonders, pianos and trumpets with flowers and Spanish moss exploding out of them, gorgeous dining displays, and so much biodiversity.

"Welcoming Wildlife Home," 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) "Welcoming Wildlife Home," 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

One of my favorite exhibits was from Jennifer Designs, with Jennifer Reed as a fan-favorite exhibitor. This year’s theme, “Welcoming Wildlife Home,” showcased the essential role of wildlife in maintaining a healthy, thriving ecosystem. Inside the home is a welcoming table representing floral life, symbolizing human interaction with nature. The garden comes to life with plants and wildlife.

"Fields of Vision" at the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) "Fields of Vision" at the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Another favorite was Susan Cohan's “Field of Vision.” All areas of this garden are viewable by guests. Two walls of windows allow them to imagine themselves in an old warehouse or factory, and a decommissioned water tower becomes a shady lounge.

Students in the award-winning Mercer County Community College’s Horticulture Program channeled their classroom learning into a dynamic display that focuses on urban agriculture and eco-conscious practices. Since early fall, students were preparing this 700-square-foot display “Rooting for our Future”, which focused on solutions to the challenges presented in the urban environment.

Check out these beautiful photos I took at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. Warning: Prepare to be amazed by so much beauty all under one roof.

Of course, besides the charming exhibits, the Philadelphia Flower Show offers so much more. There were workshops to attend, including “Know to Grow” educational sessions featuring garden design, vegetable gardening, native plants, and more. New this year was a session sponsored by Great Grow Along, the world’s largest virtual garden festival, offering tips and ideas to make your 2025 garden great.

Also new this year was the Butterfly Kiosk, where guests were able to purchase butterfly magnets and clips as they exited the Butterflies Live exhibit. Here, exotic butterflies with spectacular colors adorned this serene setting.

Back by popular demand was the Bloom Bar, where guests could purchase pre-assembled fresh floral crowns so they could be decked out in flowers as they made their way through the exhibits.

Of course, you can’t leave the Philadelphia Flower Show without a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers or a plant. While there are plenty of kiosks to go shopping for artwork, jewelry, pottery, and more, it’s the build-your-own bouquet bars that always grab my attention.

2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Pick a flower. Any flower. They have it all, from roses and lilies to sunflowers and tulips. Mix them with bunches of babies’ breath, eucalyptus, or pussy willows, and you have quite the lavish bouquet to bring home. Don’t want flowers? How about a plant to spruce up that sunny corner of your home? There were so many plants---common, fancy, succulents, hanging, and more.

While this year’s “Flower Show” is over, there’s always next year's. Mark it on your calendars. The 197th Philadelphia Flower Show will rock the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 28 to March 8, 2026.

The theme has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for ticket details.

