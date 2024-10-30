2025 date announced for major NJ beer & music festival

ATLANTIC CITY — There was a slight hint at the date months ago, and now it's official.

The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival is back for another year, and the date for 2025 is set.

This time around, beers and tunes will take over the Atlantic City Convention Center for just one day, instead of two. And there will be just two sessions, instead of three.

The 2025 date is March 29.

On Aug. 23, the fest's social media accounts simply posted "March 29th!" on a black background. On Tuesday, an official announcement was made.

This will be the 19th year for the festival.

In 2023, the fest returned to the convention center with three sessions across a weekend in April, after a stint outdoors that was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A second festival weekend planned for July was abruptly canceled in June, due to weak ticket sales.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the festival to learn why the 2025 festival is a one-day event.

Fun lovers will have two sessions to choose from (or you could do both): 12 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 11 p.m.

The promoters promise a lineup of "over 100 of the East Coast's finest breweries."

Music acts for the two sessions will be announced at a later date. Generally, tickets are cheaper for people who make the purchase before the acts are announced.

