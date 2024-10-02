2024’s most popular Halloween candy in NJ

With Halloween about four weeks away, you might be thinking it's a little early to be polling people about candy preferences. Yet that's exactly what Instacart did.

The shopping/delivery service commissioned a Harris poll to ask 2,000 adults about all things candy. The first thing they found out was that it wasn't too early. 33% start getting things ready for Halloween before October even begins. They also found out the spooky holiday is the favorite of 25% of Americans.

The most popular candy purchased is no surprise as America seems set on default mode to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. It's the most purchased candy for Halloween in 40 states, including New Jersey.

But then they did something interesting. Instacart wanted to know which candy was most uniquely loved state by state. They did this by looking at candy sales by state and how far above the national average they were.

For example, Skittles are devoured in Texas at far above the national average. Peanut M&M dominates many western states.

The most uniquely loved candy in New Jersey? They say we buy this at a much greater rate than the national average.

Sour Patch Kids.

Dougheelife via Facebook Dougheelife via Facebook loading...

Funny, I never hear anyone talk about it. I have four kids. Not one ever asks for it. Yet the numbers are there. Similar results put Sour Patch Kids as the most uniquely loved Halloween candy in Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Whether you believe this doesn't matter. What matters is at least it wasn't candy corn.

