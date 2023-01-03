NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue.

Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death.

Friends and family told News 12 New Jersey that a man visiting the home was shot.

Township police told RLS Metro Breaking News that the individual was shot in the head. First responders unsuccessfully administered CPR and the man was pronounced dead at the house.

Swendeman said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Monday was the state and federal New Year's Day holiday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.