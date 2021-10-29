2021 NJ gubernatorial election results: We count all the votes

Election Day in New Jersey is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters will be deciding whether to give another four years to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy after presiding over one of the most consequential health crises in the state's history or to elect his Republican challenger, former Somerset County assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who's criticized the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major polls have placed Murphy in the lead in a state that in recent decades has been reliably Democratic during presidential election years but whose voters last rewarded a Democratic governor with a second term in the 1970s.

While Murphy should be a frontrunner, he's been running as if the race is close. His campaign has gotten boosts with Garden State visits by former president Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Ballot questions

There are two statewide questions on the ballot. Here are our explainers on them:

New this year: early voting, which began two Saturdays before Election Day at 139 locations. On Election Day, all regular polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Results by county

On Tuesday night, New Jersey 101.5's newsroom will be covering this closely watched race from start to finish, reporting on all the results as they come in from the county clerks' offices. Every vote matters and we want to make sure every vote is counted.

Live results will be posted on this page, continuously updated through the night.

2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election information

