Obama to attend Murphy campaign rally Oct. 23 in Newark, NJ

TRENTON – Former President Barack Obama will be in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 23 for a campaign rally with Gov. Phil Murphy that coincides with the start of early in-person voting in New Jersey.

Details about the event weren’t yet announced by the Murphy campaign, except to say that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required.

The rally with Obama follows one this Friday afternoon with first lady Jill Biden at Middlesex College in Edison.

A long line of Democratic Party figures have come to New Jersey to boost the Murphy campaign, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar last Sunday and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords last week.

In their official capacities, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden Cabinet officers have been to the state this year, as well. Biden and Harris formally endorsed Murphy last week, though that wasn’t at an in-person event.

Four years ago, nearly to the day, Obama came to Newark for a campaign rally with Murphy also held in Newark. That event was at the Robert Treat Hotel.

Murphy was the United States ambassador to Germany under Obama, and he is also a former finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee.

Obama will also attend an Oct. 23 campaign rally in Richmond with the Virginia Democratic candidate for governor, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is in a close race with Republican Glenn Youngkin in an attempt to regain his old job. Virginia doesn't allow governors to serve consecutive terms.

New Jersey has had early voting by mail or ballot drop box before, but this year marks the first for early in-person voting on election machines. There will be at least three locations in every county, with up to 10 in more populous areas.

Early voting runs from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sundays, when polls close earlier at 6 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 2, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

