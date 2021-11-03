Murphy edges ahead, but NJ governor’s race essentially tied

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy edged ahead of Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli overnight in a governor’s race that remains essentially deadlocked and might not be decided for days.

Additional votes favoring Murphy were tallied very early this morning in Hudson County, and those have given the Democrat a lead of 1,667 votes, just 0.07% of the votes counted so far. Both candidates are at 49.6% of the vote, with three third-party candidates and write-ins sharing 0.8%.

There are 160 precincts statewide that haven’t yet reported results in nine counties. They include 56 precincts in Essex County, including 23 in Newark; 40 precincts in Camden County; and 21 precincts in Union County, including 10 in Elizabeth.

The vote counts released by county clerks generally but not always include vote-by-mail ballots and early in-person votes.

Hunterdon County’s totals don’t reflect about 4,700 early in-person votes. And Mercer County’s totals don’t include vote-by-mail ballots, totaling more than 28,000 – including 18,000 returned by registered Democrats, 3,500 from registered Republicans and 5,000 from unaffiliated voters.

Vote-by-mail ballots sent through the U.S. Postal Service that are properly postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday will be counted so long as counties receive them by next Monday, Nov. 8.

And it isn’t clear how many provisional paper ballots have been cast. It could be a significant number, given that some polling places has trouble operating early Tuesday, the first election with electronic poll books and new voting machines in many counties.

Provisional ballots will not start being counted until next Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Get our free mobile app

For all the historical parallels between a potential Murphy win and the 1977 election, which was the last time a Democrat won reelection, or the 1985 election, the last time New Jersey elected a governor from the same party as the president, it’s now the election in between that’s most relevant.

In 1981, Tom Kean defeated Jim Florio in the closest gubernatorial race in state history – by just 1,797 votes, in a race with turnout exceeding 2.3 million. Kean wasn’t declared the winner of the election until Dec. 2, a day after Florio finally conceded.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

CHECK OUT: 53 towns in NJ that switched from Trump to Biden