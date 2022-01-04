20 products that could be sold with Bruce Springsteen songs

Now that Bruce Springsteen has sold his music catalog to Sony for $500 million dollars, figure the music giant will want to start recouping that money and making much more off of it. One way is to allow the songs to be used in commercials.

Once there was an uproar when Michael Jackson permitted Nike to use the Beatles "Revolution" in a television commercial to sell sneakers. Paul McCartney speaking to Bob Costas said it bothers him "heaps."

"With the Beatles, we had all those offers, anybody who publishes those songs you get those offers, we had offers from the big soft drink companies, but we always turned them down because we believed it would devalue the whole thing. We'd be seen to be selling out which we were keen not to do. We kind of felt that our fans believed in us and we owed them some sort of integrity."

"So something like 'Revolution' it means something more than a pair of sneakers," says McCartney, "and I think commercially it's not that great a decision."

Having said that, Beatles' songs continue to be used in commercials, which you can see here. So if Sony were to go down that road with Bruce songs, what songs do you think they would use to sell what products? Here are some from my listeners and Facebook friends:

Walt Wormann

Born to Run... Pepto Bismol

Amazon Photo

Chuck Homler

Born to Run for Imodium AD

Amazon Photo

Robert Michelin

Blinded by the Light for Coors Light Beer

Walmart Photo

Noelle Rose Lisa

Pink Cadillac

Adobe Spark Image

Brian Brown

Perfect song. Yes, this is for Pennsylvania and PennDot. Happens all the time. 🎶 Working On The Highway

Adobe Spark Image

Jeffrey Paul

"Prove it all night- Duracell batteries"

Claudio Schwarz Unsplash

John Norton

"Brilliant Disguise- Max Factor makeup"

Adobe Spark Image

Steve Odabashian

"I’m on fire for Preparation H"

Ron Cori

The Rising....Viagra

Adobe Spark Image

Jane Marks Biunno

Born in The USA ~ Buy American made products

Kevin Kearney

Glory Days for AARP.

Getty Images for AARP

Laura Jensen Lezynski

1. Blinded by the Light- Ray-ban Sunglasses

Roy Javier Unsplash

2. She’s the One- DeBeer Diamonds

Walmart Photo

3. Drive All Night- Ford Motor Company

Dan Dennis Unsplash

4. Long Walk Home -AAA

Harry Spivak

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out. Prestone Anti Freeze

Walmart Photo

Garth H. Raymond

Jungleland for Great Adventure Animal Safari

AP

Bob O'Brien Leszczak

Cover Me for an insurance company

Jim Somogyi

Lost in the Flood - Allstate Homeowners Insurance

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Donna D'Antonio Hull

Better Days for down the shore tourism….or the new jingle for The Villages

Tommy Kwak Unsplash

