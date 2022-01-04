20 products that could be sold with Bruce Springsteen songs
Now that Bruce Springsteen has sold his music catalog to Sony for $500 million dollars, figure the music giant will want to start recouping that money and making much more off of it. One way is to allow the songs to be used in commercials.
Once there was an uproar when Michael Jackson permitted Nike to use the Beatles "Revolution" in a television commercial to sell sneakers. Paul McCartney speaking to Bob Costas said it bothers him "heaps."
"With the Beatles, we had all those offers, anybody who publishes those songs you get those offers, we had offers from the big soft drink companies, but we always turned them down because we believed it would devalue the whole thing. We'd be seen to be selling out which we were keen not to do. We kind of felt that our fans believed in us and we owed them some sort of integrity."
"So something like 'Revolution' it means something more than a pair of sneakers," says McCartney, "and I think commercially it's not that great a decision."
Having said that, Beatles' songs continue to be used in commercials, which you can see here. So if Sony were to go down that road with Bruce songs, what songs do you think they would use to sell what products? Here are some from my listeners and Facebook friends:
Walt Wormann
Born to Run... Pepto Bismol
Chuck Homler
Born to Run for Imodium AD
Robert Michelin
Blinded by the Light for Coors Light Beer
Noelle Rose Lisa
Pink Cadillac
Brian Brown
Perfect song. Yes, this is for Pennsylvania and PennDot. Happens all the time. 🎶 Working On The Highway
Jeffrey Paul
"Prove it all night- Duracell batteries"
John Norton
"Brilliant Disguise- Max Factor makeup"
Steve Odabashian
"I’m on fire for Preparation H"
Ron Cori
The Rising....Viagra
Jane Marks Biunno
Born in The USA ~ Buy American made products
Kevin Kearney
Glory Days for AARP.
Laura Jensen Lezynski
1. Blinded by the Light- Ray-ban Sunglasses
2. She’s the One- DeBeer Diamonds
3. Drive All Night- Ford Motor Company
4. Long Walk Home -AAA
Harry Spivak
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out. Prestone Anti Freeze
Garth H. Raymond
Jungleland for Great Adventure Animal Safari
Bob O'Brien Leszczak
Cover Me for an insurance company
Jim Somogyi
Lost in the Flood - Allstate Homeowners Insurance
Donna D'Antonio Hull
Better Days for down the shore tourism….or the new jingle for The Villages
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.