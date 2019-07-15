20 people ganged up and beat driver; have you seen these 7?

JERSEY CITY — Police have identified seven "persons of interest" involved in an incident caught on a video that went viral on social media, showing a man being pulled from a car, beat up and left for dead.

The video taken early Sunday begins with six people shouting and jumping on a Cadillac sedan parked on a street. The man can be seen being pulled out of the car, with more people joining in to kick and punch the man as he lies motionless in the street.

The beating seems to end as people mill around but don't check on the man. One more person runs up and kicks the individual in the face and is led off. One person in the crowd leans over the man and appears to take a picture of him as the video ends.

According to a Facebook post by the person who shared and says he shot the video, about 20 people attacked the driver after his Cadillac struck another vehicle.

Persons of interest from video of a beating incident in Jersey City (Jersey City Police)

Jersey City Police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the 42-year-old man was treated at a hospital and released.

Police are working to identify several people involved with the incident, which she said happened at 2:50 a.m. near MLK Drive and Orient Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked by police to to call the JCPD’s anonymous tip line at 201-547-JAIL.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5