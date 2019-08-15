20 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 16-18

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Craig Allen LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Studios

Join New Jersey 101.5's Craig Allen as he broadcasts live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio on the boardwalk in Asbury Park on Saturday, August 17th at 3:00 PM! Stop by and say 'hi' to Craig and the Jersey Prize Team! Click here for more information about New Jersey Natural Gas!

Aug 17, 2019

New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio

3rd & 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Aug 18, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

CAMDEN COUNTY

BMX Stunt Show at Diggerland

Hell On Wheels Productions provides the nation's top action sports stunt show. The show is a proven crowd pleaser, and it always keeps people on the edge of their seats. Young and old alike will be blown away when they witness firsthand the fast-paced high-flying action of the Hell On Wheels Stunt Show. 3 Shows on date – included with the cost of admission! 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm & 4:30 pm. Purchase tickets in advance to guarantee admission – space is limited.

Aug 17, 2019

Diggerland

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08901

A Night at the Races, Benefiting Semper Fido

USS New Jersey Lodge No. 62 F&AM proudly presents the 3rd Annual Night at the Races Fundraiser, benefiting Semper Fido. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Dinner is included in the price of admission and will be catered by Mission BBQ. BYOB. At this event there will opportunities to purchase chances for video horse races, raffles, and a 50/50. Semper Fido rescues shelter dogs and trains them to be service companions for veterans suffering from PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries. Help us to "Help a Pet Help a Vet."

Aug 17, 2019

425 Brooke Avenue, Magnolia, NJ 08049

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Ocean City Guts & Glory 5K Run

Annual family-friendly 5K Run/Walk features a festive-like atmosphere at the start/finish line. Proceeds support the Crohn’s and colitis foundation. Location - 18th street and Haven Avenue. Registration 7:30 a.m. Race 8:30 a.m. For more information call Dawn 215 396-9100. Halsey@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Aug 18, 2019

1735 Simpson Ave # 2, Ocean City, NJ 08226

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Fire Muster

WheatonArts and the Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade host the 39th annual Fire Muster and Fire Fighter's Family Day. Over 80 antique fire trucks from the Mid-Atlantic States will be on display on the grounds. Highlights include a firefighter competition to show how firefighters use their training and skills to battle fires, a water barrel fight using high-pressure fire hoses, bucket brigade, and pumping displays of fire hoses on numerous fire trucks. Admission to the Fire Muster and WheatonArts is FREE for the day, part of "Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive!"

Aug 18, 2019

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1000 Village Dr., Millville, NJ 08332

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Ice Cream Day

Did you know that colonial Americans enjoyed ice cream too? Join us for this Heritage Sunday event that delves into the history of ice cream and how the Whitall House functioned during the hot months of summer! Enjoy yours of the Whitall House, demonstrations and family friendly activities.

Aug 18, 2019

Red Bank Battlefield Park

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

HUDSON COUNTY

2nd Annual Summer Fun Festival

Join Hudson Regional Hospital and the Town of Secaucus for a day of: Children's Activities - Farmers Markets - Pet Adoptions - Free Health Services - Food Trucks - Live Music! This event is 100% FREE!

Aug 18, 2019

Hudson Regional Hospital

55 Meadowlands Pkwy., Secaucus, NJ 07094

MERCER COUNTY

Fish Printing

Create fanciful fish with paint, brush, and paper through the ancient art of Gyotaku. Help us create the largest school of fish the nature center has ever seen!

Aug 17, 2019

Tulpehaking Nature Center

157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08610

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Shop the Shore - Porta Asbury Park

There’s nothing quite like the Jersey Shore, especially when it comes to handmade and antique markets! Join us for our second season of Asbury Park pop-ups as we bring local artisans and vintage peddlers back to Porta. FREE TO ATTEND! Cash bar inside the event with our own bartenders, full menu available inside main dining room.Interested artisans may apply here: hello@marketspacevendorevents.com.

Aug 18, 2019

911 Kingsley Street

Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

Bugs Birds and Beyond - A Free Festival for Children of All Ages!

Join the Rutgers Master Gardeners at Free Festival for children of all ages! Nature Inspired activities, crafts, and educational exhibits. Live!! Butterflies, Ladybugs, Rabbits, Snakes, Bees and more. Six Flags Adventure animal demonstrations! Rappin with the Raptors! Food, ice cream, fresh produce is available for purchase.

Aug 17, 2019

Monmouth County Agricultural Bldg.

4000 Kozloski Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Olde Freehold Day

Join the Fun at Olde Freehold Day at beautiful Lake Topanumus: live music, food trucks, vendors, art walk, kids zone, fishing, boating, picnic tables and shade galore!

Aug 17, 2019

Lake Topanemus

251 Pond Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

West End Cruise Night

West End Cruise Night and Car Show features antique and collectible cars, as well as a FREE concert at 7 PM in the municipal parking lot. 6:00 -10:00 pm.

Aug 17, 2019

Brighton Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

MORRIS COUNTY

Peach Harvest Festival

Enjoy scrumptious peach treats galore! Homemade peach ice cream, peach pie, and lots more! Take a Scenic hayride around our farm to the peach orchard to pick your own peaches! And then enjoy lots of Family Fun activities (Pony Rides, Moon Bounce and more!) Something for the whole family!

Aug 17, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Blue Claw Craft Show

The Blue Claw Craft Show features many local and popular crafters from New Jersey as well as Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. Also featured is a Blue Claw Crab race for children of all ages. Held in beautiful Sunset Park located on the Bay in Harvey Cedars. Something for everyone.

Aug 17, 2019

Sunset Park

3 W. Salem Ave., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

The Great Coaster Race 2019

Special Olympics New Jersey and Six Flags Great Adventure are teaming up to give thrill seekers like you a chance to fly through the sky while raising money for Special Olympics. Instead of running a 5k or 10k, you get to ride the same distances in roller coasters instead!

Aug 18, 2019

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527

PASSAIC COUNTY

Passaic County Fair

Attendees can expect to enjoy carnival rides and games, craft vendors, food from many different cultures, live entertainment, pony rides, and a petting zoo. There will also be fireworks displays on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Aug 15, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

199 Totowa Road, Wayne, NJ 07470

UNION COUNTY

Westfield Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Aug 17, 2019

Downtown Westfield, Westfield, NJ 07090

Summit Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Aug 18, 2019

Springfield Ave. & Beechwood Rd., Summit, NJ 07091

WARREN COUNTY

Farm to Fork Dinner

Share an evening with friends and family at Von Thun Farms' Summertime Farm to Fork Dinner on Saturday, August 17th in scenic Warren County. Your chef for the eveningis preparing an 8 – 10 course tasting menu that will showcase the variety of Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables grown on their farms along with their pasture-raised beef. This event is BYOB – beer and wine only, please. Tickets include your meal, a private farm tour and hayride, access to their Sunflower Trail and service charges, NJ sales tax and fees.

Aug 17, 2019

Von Thun Farms

438 Rt. 57 W., Washington, NJ 07882