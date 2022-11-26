Summer has me reminiscing about some old clubs my friends and I used to hit up when we were in the mood for a wild and crazy night. Clubs that were SO fun, you knew the good times couldn't last forever.

Most of these former hot spots involved nights partying after hours until the sun was on the horizon, but those are the nights my friends and I still talk about to this day. These were the clubs me and my girls considered ourselves regulars in, circa 2000 to 2004 (ish). I kind of feel like 'clubbing' is a lost pastime now. I don't ever hear anyone say, 'let's go clubbing', anymore.

[UPDATED!] PHOTO GALLERY NOW INCLUDES 20 NIGHTCLUBS! Thanks for your input.

20 South Jersey Nightclubs Too Fun (and Wild!) to Last

Hey, one more thing. I know we traveled to bars and clubs with ACTUAL cameras back when these places were the jam, but if you also happen to have some photos from hanging out at any of these clubs in our photo gallery, I'd LOVE to see them!

9 New Jersey Food Staples You Couldn't Live Without After Moving Away Would really miss NJ's food THAT badly if you were to move out of state? The answer to that question is a hard 'yes'. Yes, you would. Especially these nine items that aren't as good anywhere else.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.