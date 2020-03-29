2 women, infant killed in Perth Amboy truck-van crash, cops say

A Staten Island man faces three counts of aggravated manslaughter for the deaths of two women and an infant, stemming from a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to police, who also said onlookers had taken pictures and video without stepping in to help before first responders arrived.

Acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet said Patrick Monahan, 38 was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup at least 40 mph over the posted speed limit on Convery Boulevard, weaving in-and-out of traffic before hitting a Ford mini-van around 6:30 p.m.

According to the state Department of Transportation the posted speed limit on Convery Boulevard, which is also Route 35, varies from 25 to 45 mph through areas of Perth Amboy.

Two passengers in the minivan, Maria De Lourdes Aguerra, 47, and Maria Garcia, 44, both of Elizabeth were pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to Kuberiet. An eight-month-old infant was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and died on Saturday, the prosecutor said.

Kuberiet did not disclose the relationship between the individuals inside the minivan.

The driver of the van, whose name was not revealed by Kuberiet, was treated and released from RWJUH.

Monahan was charged with three counts of first degree aggravated manslaughter, three counts of second degree vehicular homicide and one count of third degree aggravated assault and fourth degree recklessly causing bodily injury.

He also was charged with one count of violation of an emergency order and one count of violation of an emergency order because of Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home emergency order. Monahan told police he was in Perth Amboy to visit friends, according to Kuberiet.

Monahan is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a court hearing.

In a post on the department Facebook page, Perth Amboy police chief Roman McKeon called out those who came to the crash scene and took pictures of the wreck before first responders arrived, without offering any help to those involved in the crash.

"I strongly condemn this lack of compassion and simply ask if this was your family, what would your reaction be? It’s cruel, insensitive and inhumane! I urge the people who posted this to take it down and I pray it never happens to you," McKeon said.

