2 teens die when Porsche falls onto NJ Transit tracks, bursts into flames

PEARL RIVER, New York — Two teen passengers inside a Porsche are dead after it burst into flames on NJ Transit’s Pascack Valley Line on Sunday.

Orangetown Police said the Porche crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta on Route 304 in Pearl River, located in Rockland County just over the state line with New Jersey, around 3:25 p.m. Police told the Rockland/Westchester Journal News the Porche went off the overpass and onto the tracks below, where it burst into flames.

The driver of the Porche, Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said according to the report. Her two passengers, Saniha Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn and Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl River were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead, according to police. The driver of the Jetta was not injured, police said.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended for several hours between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet following the crash. Service was restored in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Pascack Valley Line runs from Spring Valley, New York to Hoboken. NJ Transit provides service under an agreement with Metro North in New York.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5