2 Newark brothers, ages 15 & 22, killed in Linden Route 1 crash

A pair of brothers from Newark was being mourned after a deadly crash on Route 1 & 9 in Linden late Tuesday night.

Manuel Green, 22, and 15-year-old Clarence Green both were killed in the three-vehicle accident just before midnight, according to Linden Police on Thursday morning.

The young men had been driving in a Mazda, police said, when it made an abrupt U-turn from Route 278 into the northbound lanes of Route 1 & 9 around the domestic sales entrance of the Bayway Refinery, which is owned and operated by Phillips 66.

The Mazda was struck by a BMW sedan already heading north, sending the Mazda into a Honda SUV before the Mazda then flipped off the road, according to police.

The two other drivers and one passenger in the BMW all were treated for injuries at local hospitals.

Clarence Green was a current sophomore at Arts High School, while his older brother was a graduate of the same school with the Class of 2017, as first reported by RLS Media and then confirmed by the high school on its Facebook page.

Arts High School is a magnet school for grades 9 through 12, dubbed as the nation’s first public high school for the arts. Among famous alumni are actor Michael B. Jordan, dancer and choreographer Savion Glover and singer Connie Francis.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation and anyone with information can contact Linden Police at 908-474-8505.

Route 278 links Route 1 & 9 with the New Jersey Turnpike and the Goethals Bridge.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey