2 die in illegal U-turn crash on Route 1&9 in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — Two people died after making an illegal U-turn on Route 1 & 9 late Tuesday night, according to Linden police.

Police said a Mazda sedan coming off Route 278 made a turn in front of the entrance to Phillips 66 around 11:30 p.m. to head north on Route 1 & 9. It was struck by a BMW sedan also heading north. The Mazda collided with a Honda SUV and then went off the roadway, according to police.

Police said the two people in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and woman in the BMW and the man driving the Honda were all taken to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries.

The identifies of those involved in the crash were not disclosed by Linden police on Wednesday morning.

The northbound lanes of Route 1&9 were closed all night near the crash scene and reopened around 6 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call the department at 908-474-8505.

An 86-year-old was killed in Linden on June 6 when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe crossing West Baltimore Avenue near Hussa Street.

