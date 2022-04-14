With New Jersey being something of a mecca for Italian food, it’s no surprise that it would be well represented on a list of best Italian subs, but you might be surprised to find that the two sandwiches that made the list are both from South Jersey.

The list was put together by food site Mashed.com of “The 15 Absolute Best Italian Subs in the US.” The two New Jersey shops to make the cut are the Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing and the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City.

Of the unassuming Sugar Hill Sub Shop’s Italian Stallion sub, Mashed.com wrote: “Starting with half of an Atlantic City roll (your basic white Italian bread), meats like black pepper ham and imported cold cuts mingle with hearty slices of provolone and a refreshing mix of lettuce, tomato, onion, and one's choice of oil and vinegar or mayo.”

They were also lauded for their “dizzying array of sandwiches, all big enough to feed a whole party without the hefty costs of other hero shops.”

Atlantic City’s iconic White House Sub Shop was lavished with heavy praise by Mashed.com:

For almost 80 years, the roadside deli's constructed massive heroes out of finely-sourced ingredients, with a lineup large enough to make your head spin. They've fed actors and politicians, and in 2000 they joined the ranks of the nation's best when the James Beard Foundation named them an American Classic.

The White House Special is the sandwich they put in the spotlight, praising it for having,

“triple the meats — salami, ham, and capicola — and a fresh layer of lettuce and tomato. Condiments like sweet peppers and onion come on the side, letting you dress it to preference."

The number one sub on their list was from a store in California. The complete list is here.

