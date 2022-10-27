2 lawmakers oppose NJ school COVID vax rule — do you?

The power-hungry nutjobs in charge of New Jersey Government can now mandate the COVID vaccine for little kids.

We have two Congressmen who have come out strongly against our state mandating the shot and have made their voices heard in Washington.

Unfortunately, those decisions are made here in Trenton.

At least eight states have already made it illegal to mandate the shot as a requirement for kids to go to school.

Two NJ Congressmen are questioning CDC Covid Vax recommendation including veteran representative Chris Smith.

At least we have some New Jersey politicians that oppose the move.

But Smith and Congressman Jeff Van Drew have no say in what our state leaders, like the Governor or the legislature, will do with public school requirements.

Van Drew said,

"The CDC knows that by updating their list of suggested vaccines for schoolchildren, many states will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even though the CDC has even acknowledged that children are at low risk of infection and that the vaccine does not prevent the spread of COVID-19,"

The Murphy Administration is silent on the subject now before the important midterm election, but after November 8, and going forward into next year, he will be more likely to go ahead and mandate the shot for little kids to attend school.

Murphy has said all along that they "follow CDC guidelines" when it comes to COVID policy, so don't be surprised if New Jersey school children as young as first grade will be required to get the jab.

The data shows that small healthy children are at minimal risk from serious illness from COVID-19.

Despite that fact and the unknown long-term effects of the shot on children and adults, it is reckless and unimaginable to mandate this vaccine to small children as a condition for attending school.

We've already done that with our college-aged kids, with some bad results.

Why we would make this mandatory in young kids is baffling to some parents and absolutely horrifying to many others.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

