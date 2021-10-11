2 killed in car hit by pickup that drove off Garden State Parkway overpass

TINTON FALLS — Two people were killed when a pickup truck veered off the Garden State Parkway and struck a car on a road that passes below the highway.

A GMC Canyon driven by a 33-year-old Toms River man went down an embankment and through a field of grass before it struck a Toyota Corolla driving on Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls, according to information from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver of the Corolla, a 40-year-old man from Baltimore, and the 35-year-old woman passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not released pending notification of family.

Asbury Avenue was closed for the initial investigation on Saturday.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he consented to a blood draw and turned over his cell phone to investigators. No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly

What $10,000 could get you in NJ