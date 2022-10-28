2 charged with murder after shooting death of East Orange, NJ teen

EAST ORANGE — A young man and a male teenager have been arrested on charges related to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy minutes after he had left school earlier this month.

Josiah Wade, 22, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while the juvenile suspect — who is the same age as the victim — has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses.

Letrell Duncan was gunned down at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 3. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a hospital.

Within days, the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program offered a $10,000 reward to track down those responsible for Duncan’s death.

Stolen car on video

Video surveillance footage secured by police showed a blue Honda Civic with heavy damage to the rear driver side, pulling up in the shooting area moments before Ducan was shot multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Wade’s arrest.

In the same footage, a passenger is seen exiting the car, wearing a black ski mask, light-colored pants, and a black coat with a gray hood, heading over to the area of the shooting — and then running back before the car speeds off.

Police found other local video footage of the same Civic and a relative later identified the driver as Wade, according to the same court documents.

The Honda had been reported stolen on Oct. 1 out of West Orange and was later recovered in Newark, a day after the shooting, according to the same affidavit.

Both suspects were in custody as of Friday.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

