19-year-old was driving 100 mph before deadly crash, NJ cops say

Monroe Township (Gloucester) police shield

MONROE (Gloucester) —  A 19-year-old man was charged with death by auto after police said he was driving a Subaru Impreza at 100 mph before hitting another vehicle.

Tyler Proffitt, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township was charged Monday in the Feb. 25 crash that killed a 39-year-old Williamstown woman when her Hyundai Electra was struck on the driver’s side on Black Horse Pike (Route 42).

Her name was not disclosed by police.

Proffitt was also charged with endangering the welfare of a 12-year-old child who was in the car with him; police did not disclose their relationship.

