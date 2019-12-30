19-year-old gunned down, found at Union County gas station

ELIZABETH — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old city resident on Sunday.

Before 11 p.m., Elizabeth Police found Haneef Brockington shot a number of times at a gas station parking lot in the 300 block of Morris Avenue, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo.

Brockington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union County Crime Stoppers isoffering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be shared anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org.

The investigation involves the Union County Homicide Task Force, Elizabeth Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771 or Detective Nicholas Falcicchio 908-721-8186.

