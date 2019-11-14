19 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 15-17

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City Food Tour: Ducktown

Ducktown is a district of Atlantic City that was heavily settled by Italian immigrants in the 20th century. On this tour, you'll stop and eat at some local restaurants that have been established in the neighborhood since the early 1900s. Also, on the tour is the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University. You'll see beautiful art work and learn about the center's commitment to the community. Eat, explore and learn about the rest of Ducktown's story when you join our walking food tour.

Nov 16, 2019

Noyes Arts Garage

2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BERGEN COUNTY

2019 New Jersey VegFest

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2019 is a vegan party to kick off your holiday season featuring vegan food from across the Garden State and across the country. The festival is a real reflection of the plant-based movement in New Jersey and you’ll be able to discover the best and newest vegan food and products. For 2019, we are going to list the vendors by county so you can easily find what’s closest to you once you get home and track down all your festival favs in right your hometown. All are welcome to join us for this foodie feast to kick off the holiday season. This early Thanksgiving celebration will have communal tables, good music, local beer and the best dishes from the best vegan chefs - from mac and cheese to vegan crab cakes, vegan ice cream and tiramisu, vegan fried chicken and the the-only-in-New Jersey vegan pork roll sandwich, as well as all the cupcakes you have ever dreamed of, as well as vegan body care, clothing, nonprofits and all the good things plant-based New Jersey can serve up.

Nov 16, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019

355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094

BURLINGTON COUNTY

2019 Burlington Township Holiday Craft Show

This indoor event supports the Burlington Township Scholarship Committee, BTHS Project Graduation (a drug and alcohol free celebration for our seniors after their graduation ceremony), and various members of the Burlington Township Foundation. 100 crafters and direct sales reps, as well as concessions, basket raffle and 50/50 will be available.

Nov 16, 2019

Burlington Township Middle School at Springside

1600 Burlington Bypass, Burlington, NJ 08016

ESSEX COUNTY



Apple Cider Hike

It's National Take A Hike day! Join a CHA naturalist for a guided hike and discover how the forest prepares for winter. After the hike, join us in the historic Stone House for a cup of mulled Jersey Fresh apple cider and a Q&A about the animals of the woodlands. Pre-Registration is strongly encouraged.

Nov 17, 2019

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Tours of the Historic Houses

Visit one or both houses in one afternoon. The Crane House and Historic YWCA is a window on to the history of our nation from its early years as an independent country to a country embroiled in the civil rights struggle. The Shultz House (Evergreens) is a time capsule that takes you back to life in the early 20th century Montclair. Tours of the Crane House & Historic YWCA, 110 Orange Road, are on the hour, last tour at 3 pm. Tours of the Shultz House,30 N. Mountain Ave., are on the half hour, last tour 3:30 pm. Admission is $6/adult; $5/student/senior with ID; $4/child; under 2 free, good for both sites. Members get in free! 30 North Mountain Avenue and 110 Orange Road, Montclair.

Nov 17, 2019

Crane House & Historic YWCA and Shultz House

110 Orange Rd., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUDSON COUNTY

Lupus Benefit Concert

A benefit concert to raise money for the NJ branch of the Lupus Foundation of America. 100% of the proceeds will be donated. 3:15 Sylvana Joyce and the Moment. 4:15 The Love Network. 5:15 Gerry Rosenthal Trio. 6:15 Steve Probably and the Maybe's. *Guest speaker and LFA President, Lenny Andriuzzi @ 3pm* Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the human body attacks itself. It effects an estimated 5 million people worldwide.

Nov 17, 2019

Pilsener Haus and Biergarten

1422 Grand St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

MERCER COUNTY

100 Years of RCA

On November 20, 1919, the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America officially became the Radio Corporation of America, and on November 17, 2019, we'll celebrate RCA's 100-year birthday with a series of events and activities that celebrate the company and the culture of innovation it engendered, and (of course) birthday cake!

Nov 17, 2019

The Sarnoff Collection

Roscoe West Hall, Second floor, 2000 Pennington Rd., Ewing, NJ 08628

West Windsor Arts Center’s Two-Day Artisan Market

This year marks the ninth anniversary of our Artisan Market that has grown into a respected venue for showcasing the work of talented artisans and attracts visitors from the greater Princeton area. This is a two day event, allowing opportunities for more vendors and increased attendance from the public. Both days will feature 22 artisans, with different artisans each day! This event is held concurrent with our Off the Wall Affordable Art Sale that is a juried art show bringing in artists from all over NJ. Both events will be held in time for holiday shopping, offering beautiful handmade items and artwork. Please note that submission to the Off the Wall Affordable Art Sale will be under a separate prospectus. WWAC is committed to promoting our events to the public through our extensive on-line lists, press releases, postcards, flyers, event websites and supporters of WWAC.

Nov 16, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019

952 Alexander Road

West Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550

Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey Exhibition at Morven

Morven Museum & Garden explores the history and culture of Roosevelt, NJ from an experimental immigrant community in the 1930’s to present-day artist colony. More than 100 objects from 25 collections are shown together for the first time in Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey, on view November 15, 2019–May 10, 2020, Museum opening hours 10am - 4pm. Opening Reception November 14 at 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Nov 15, 2019

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

3rd Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

Join us at the NJ Convention & Expo Center for a weekend of holiday shopping and family-friendly fun. Aisle after aisle of handmade arts & crafts await! With art, gifts, fashion, jewelry, home decor, furniture and much more, there's something for everyone at Sugarloaf Crafts. Get a head start on your holiday shopping, sample small batch specialty foods, watch live art demonstrations and enjoy interactive theater for the kids. It's simply the best place to shop for those special things that you can't find online! Adults: $10 at the door / $8 online; Kids 12 & under: FREE. Friday & Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday 10am-5pm. Show details, directions and discounted tickets are available on our site. We can't wait to see you!

Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019

NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

2019 Thanks4Giving Plunge and 5K

Time to be thankful because Thanks4Giving is back and better than ever! New for this year, you have the option to sign up and run in the Turkey Dash 5k which travels on the boardwalk through Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, and Bradley Beach. Following the Dash, go Cold Turkey and brave the chilly Atlantic Ocean and take the Turkey Splash plunge in Asbury Park to prove you really are Freezin’ for a Reason.

Nov 16, 2019

The Grand Arcade of Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Littorally Local

This year we're thinking local, littorally local. Join the American Littoral Society for an educational sunset cruise in a fully enclosed boat followed by a casual dinner, silent auction, and live music.​ Since 1961, the American Littoral Society has been caring for the coast in New Jersey and beyond. Based on Sandy Hook, we see the beauty and feel the energy that draws people to coastal communities. We work to protect and restore that splendor. We also strive to bring people onto the sand and into the water so they can gain a deeper understanding of how nature works on our beaches and in our bays. We need your help to continue and expand that work. As part of that, the American Littoral Society is excited to invite you to Littorally Local, an entertaining evening of food and fun that will celebrate the shore and everything it has to offer, while supporting our efforts to protect it.

Nov 16, 2019

OceanFirst Bank

101 W Front Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

OCEAN COUNTY

The Feeling of Soul: J.T. Bowen and Friends.

Join US for THE FEELING OF SOUL FEATURING local talent JT BOWEN, the American R&B singer, immortalizing the songs of Otis Redding. Soul became popular around the world, directly influencing rock music and combines elements of African-American gospel music, rhythm and blues and jazz. Joining 'JT and The Mighty Kings of Soul' will be award winning singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music producer and activist Arlan Feiles, 'The Musical Journey of The Bilsby Brothers', Chuck Lambert extraordinary Blues guitarist and vocalist and singer/songwriter Jarod Clemons! Don't miss this night of music for everyone's SOUL.

Nov 15, 2019

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Comedy Night Fundraiser

Benefiting The Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Co. Host/MC: Joe Bublewicz is a Borgata regular and Island favorite, he's a 20 year veteran of the stand up comedy circuit, his sarcasm and sardonic wit keeps the crowd rolling from start to finish. Headliner: Max Dolcelli has appeared just about everywhere and done just about everything a comedian can do, performing in comedy clubs and comedy festivals in the U.S. and Canada, casinos and clubs in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and the Bahamas, at corporate events and on cruise ships, and on television and radio. Featured Performer: Miichael Harrison was raised in a small town in Canada and now resides in the big city of New York, Michael Harrison has become a favorite at clubs all over North America, Asia, and Europe! With an engagingly relatable and energetic style, Michael's humor garners accolades. Charming, candid, and laugh out loud funny, Michael Harrison is an act you will want to see over and over again.

Nov 16, 2019

Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

SALEM COUNTY

Holiday Craft Fair

Salem County Christian Academy welcomes you to participate in our 5th Annual Holiday Craft Fair. The SCCA Annual Holiday Craft Fair is an indoor, 100% handmade, juried craft and artisan show open to the public at no cost. We will host over 100 Vendors of handcrafted items and culinary fair that can be purchased throughout the day. Our exhibits will range from pottery, artwork, jewelry, handmade apparel & accessories, home decor, bath and body products, pet accessories and apparel, sports signage, potpourri, outdoor decor and much more! We host our event at Salem Community College (SCC), which has proven to be a huge advantage for parking and location. SCC's Main Campus is just five minutes from Exit 1 of the New Jersey Turnpike and Exit 4 of Interstate 295. SCC enjoys the advantages of being located in a small suburban community while also being near Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia; and other metropolitan areas.

Nov 16, 2019

Salem Community College

460 Hollywood Ave., Carney's Point, NJ 08069

UNION COUNTY

Annual Pottery Festival & Sale

This increasingly popular event draws hundreds of customers from throughout New Jersey and the tri-state area. Available for sale will be a fabulous selection of vases, wall pieces, pitchers, teapots, platters, casseroles, raku and pit-fired vessels in varying colors and styles.

Nov 16, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019

Community Presbyterian Church

1459 Deer Path, Mountainside, NJ 07092

Sunday in the Park with George

Wilkins Theatre. Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. In the days leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintain a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes. Act II takes place a century later, when Seurat's descendant – also named George and also an artist – finds himself burnt out and in search of an artistic path to follow.

Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019

1000 Morris Avenue, Union, New Jersey 07083

ICON 2019: Semi-Finals

Back for a sixth season, ICON 2019 is a singing competition much like "American Idol" meshed with "The Voice," but in the genre of musical theater. We started with 90 contestants and have slowly whittled that number down to 16: the 6 winners of the Elimination rounds, the 3 judges' saves from the Elimination rounds, 3 artists from the "Sing for Your Life" round, and the 4 Icon 2018 finalists. The FINALS will pit the top five winners from this round against each other for a grand prize that includes $10,000 and the lead role in the winner's dream show! Student price available through the box office! Please call or visit us in person and ask!

Nov 17, 2019

Union County Performing Arts Center

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Chef's Table with Chef Ian Knauer

Guest Chef Ian Knauer and friends (Highlands Dinner Club chefs along with our farm crew) will prepare a multi-course meal focusing on sustainable and locally sourced ingredients kissed by smoke, char, and flame. FALL BY FIRE HARVEST DINNER is a chance to immerse yourself in the beauty of Ironbound Farm's 108-acre biologically diverse farm, fields, and forest scape while indulging in delicious food and drink, and lively enjoying community.

Nov 17, 2019

Ironbound Farm

360 Rt. 579, Asbury, NJ 08802